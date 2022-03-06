Manchester City and Manchester United collide for a second time this Premier League season each aiming to stay ahead in competitive battles towards the top of the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola’s side won 2-0 at Old Trafford in the reverse fixture in November.

With Liverpool putting the pressure on, the Spanish manager has said that his side may require vicin each and ever remaining league game to be sure of a fourth title in five seasons.

Their opponents may not have perked up quite as the Manchester United hierarchy would have hoped when they installed interim manager Ralf Rangnick, but do find themselves very much in the thick of the chase for Champions League places.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture:

When and where is it?

The Manchester Derby will kick-off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 6 March at the Etihad Stadium.

How can I watch?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HD, with coverage due to begin at 4pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app.

Team news

Ruben Dias is a doubt for Manchester City, with the club awaiting the results of tests on a leg injury that forced the Portuguese defender off during the 2-0 cup win against Peterborough. Nathan Ake was also withdrawn at half-time of that fifth round tie at London Road with what was described as a knock. Oleksandr Zinchenko started in that game and was given the captain’s armband by Fernandinho and could again feature despite the Russian invasion of his native Ukraine.

Edinson Cavani (groin) and an ill Scott McTominay missed Manchester United’s 0-0 draw with Watford, but the Scottish midfielder trained with his teammates on Wednesday.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Gundogan; Foden, Silva, Sterling.

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Varane, Telles; McTominay, Fred; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo.

Odds

Manchester City 2/5

Draw 21/5

Manchester United 8/1

Prediction

Pep Guardiola has said that Manchester City may have to win every game if they hope to defend their Premier League title, and given the recent indifferent performances of their cross-city rivals, he’ll be confident his side can secure victory. Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United