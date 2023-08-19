✕ Close "Newcastle can be title contenders" - City boss Guardiola

Fresh off an opening-day win over Burnley and a hard-fought midweek Super Cup triumph over Sevilla, Manchester City face an early test of their title credentials by welcoming Newcastle United to the Etihad Stadium this evening.

City were pushed all the way by Sevilla on Wednesday night before eventually winning on penalties but it was additional stress they probably could have done without and Newcastle may sense an opportunity, especially with the injuries City are facing – talisman Kevin De Bruyne set to spend months on the sidelines with a hamstring concern, while the likes of John Stones, Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva are all either confirmed out or doubts.

Meanwhile, the Magpies will be full of confidence after brilliantly beating Aston Villa 5-1 on the opening day to suggest that they’re ready to build on last season’s top-four finish. A result at the Etihad would certainly be a statement from Eddie Howe’s men but they might just fancy catching City at an opportune moment, even though they’ll be led in attack by the irrepressible Erling Haaland.

