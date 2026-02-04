Is Manchester City vs Newcastle on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Carabao Cup semi-final
Manchester City host Newcastle United in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tonight, and Pep Guardiola’s side have one foot in the final already as they defend their two-goal lead.
The Cityzens beat Newcastle 2-0 at St James’ Park three weeks ago to set themselves up for a fifth League Cup final under Guardiola, though they still need to get the job done at the Etihad against a side that can cause trouble for any team.
While City have struggled themselves in recent weeks, noticeably in the second half of the draw to Tottenham, tonight they face a Magpies side who have been in poor form of late, with that previous loss to City meaning that their defence of the Carabao Cup is hanging by a thread ahead of kick-off.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.
When is Manchester City vs Newcastle?
The match will take place on Wednesday, 4 February at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Kick-off is set for 8pm GMT.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the game on Sky Sports Main Event as well as ITV1. Fans can also stream the game on Sky Go, if you have a subscription, and ITVX.
Team news
Summer signing Rayan Cherki remains the main injury concern for the hosts after suffering a knock against Spurs, while Ruben Dias will face a late fitness test after returning to training this week.
Savio, John Stones and Jeremy Doku are nearing returns later this month, while Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol remain the long-term absentees.
For the Magpies, Bruno Guimaraes and Lewis Miley will likely miss out, though Sven Botman has been passed fit. Joelinton and Emil Krafth should make returns later this month, while Tino Livramento and Fabian Schar are likely out until March and April respectively.
Predicted line-ups
Man City XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly; Rodri, Semenyo, Silva, Foden, Ait-Nouri; Haaland.
Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Willock, Tonali, Ramsey; Gordon, Wissa, Barnes.
