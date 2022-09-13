Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pep Guardiola has suggested that Manchester City’s Premier League trip to Arsenal next month could be postponed as a result of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Arsenal’s Europa League group stage meeting with PSV Eindhoven, originally set to be played this Thursday, was called off earlier this week due to a lack of policing resources in the capital ahead of Monday’s state funeral.

The postponement has left Mikel Arteta’s side without a free midweek to rearrange the PSV game, which must be played before the conclusion of the group stages before the World Cup in Qatar in November.

Arsenal are confident of finding a date for the rescheduled fixture and avoiding having to forfeit, as Tottenham Hotspur had to in last season’s Europa Conference League following a Covid-19 outbreak within their camp.

The two fixtures which could be moved are the league meeting with City at the Emirates on 19 October and the Carabao Cup third round tie against Brighton and Hove Albion on 7/8 November.

With the Carabao Cup fourth round due to be played shortly after the World Cup final, postponing City’s visit may be viewed as less disruptive, and Guardiola suggested that possibility has been discussed.

“After the international break, we’ll have a one month and half with a lot of games. We have seven Premier League games, five games at home, it depends if the Arsenal game will be postponed or not. Then the World Cup,” he said.

“After we’ll see how the players come back from the World Cup, especially their moods - good moods, bad moods, after what happened with their international teams - and after that, in the last three or four months of competition, we do all we can to be there at the end.”

Guardiola added: “Always the fixtures were so tight every season. Now it’s different because we stop - not the players but the backroom staff are going to stop and have a break in winter time like how it normally is in Germany - and afterwards we’ll see how they come back.”

A full round of top-flight fixtures was called off at the weekend as a mark of respect following the Queen’s death, with City set to host Tottenham at the Etihad.

Guardiola has expressed concerns about the impact of fixture congestion on players in the past but is confident that there will be enough room in the schedule later in the season to accommodate the recent postponements.

“The Premier League has the ability to find [room for] the fixtures. Maybe the Tottenham game will be in February or March because now I think it is not possible. We will find a way.

“There’s Carabao Cup, FA Cups at that moment - we will find a way, we are going to play this postponed game, it’s not a problem.”