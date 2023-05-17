Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 1-1 first leg draw leaves the Champions League semi-final between Manchester City and Real Madrid finely poised.

An enthralling first 90 minutes in the tie saw the visitors have more of the ball in the Spanish capital, but struggle to consistently trouble Thibaut Courtois.

Kevin De Bruyne’s fine strike did ensure that Pep Guardiola’s side exited the Bernabeu level after Vinicius Jr.’s equally well-taken goal had put Madrid ahead, and Manchester City will hope their home crowd can give them a boost.

And having exited the competition at the same stage against the same opposition last year, Guardiola will be keen for his side to offer greater attacking threat as he chases three trophies to close the season.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Manchester City vs Real Madrid?

Manchester City vs Real Madrid is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 17 May at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the second leg live on BT Sport 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team news

Nathan Ake could be back in contention for Manchester City, with the versatile defender nearing a return from his hamstring issue. Rodri is also thought not to be a concern, with his withdrawal against Everton precautionary.

The weekend brought mixed fitness news for Carlo Ancelotti, with Eduardo Camavinga limping off in a fixture against Getafe that marked Ferland Mendy’s return from injury. Ancelotti does have Eder Militao back from suspension, which could prompt a reshuffle - if Camavinga is fit, reports in Spain suggest that he could be pushed into midfield with Fede Valverde utilised in the front three.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Rúben Dias, Akanji; Stones, Rodri; Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Gündoğan, Grealish; Haaland.

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militão, Rüdiger, Alaba; Modrić, Kroos, Camavinga; Valverde, Benzema, Vinícius Jr.

Odds

Manchester City win 5/8

Draw 18/5

Real Madrid win 9/2

Prediction

Manchester City couldn’t quite convert their comfort in possession into clearcut chances in the first leg, and Real Madrid will be hopeful of again frustrating their opponents. But Erling Haaland and co.’s scoring might may eventually tell. Manchester City 3-2 Real Madrid (4-3 agg.)