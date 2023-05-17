Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester City hope to keep their pursuit of a treble alive as they host Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final.

Pep Guardiola’s side dominated large portions of their trip to the Spanish capital last week and will be reasonably content to have left the Bernabeu at level pegging.

But Madrid showed their threat in the 1-1 draw, particularly on the counter-attack, and felled their opponents at this stage 12 months ago.

With full focus on continental success, Carlo Ancelotti’s team will hope to dash Guardiola’s treble dreams.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Manchester City vs Real Madrid?

Manchester City vs Real Madrid is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 17 May at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the second leg live on BT Sport 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team news

Nathan Ake could be back in contention for Manchester City, with the versatile defender nearing a return from his hamstring issue. Rodri is also thought not to be a concern, with his withdrawal against Everton precautionary.

The weekend brought mixed fitness news for Carlo Ancelotti, with Eduardo Camavinga limping off in a fixture against Getafe that marked Ferland Mendy’s return from injury. Ancelotti does have Eder Militao back from suspension, which could prompt a reshuffle - if Camavinga is fit, reports in Spain suggest that he could be pushed into midfield with Fede Valverde utilised in the front three.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Rúben Dias, Akanji; Stones, Rodri; Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Gündoğan, Grealish; Haaland.

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militão, Rüdiger, Alaba; Modrić, Kroos, Camavinga; Valverde, Benzema, Vinícius Jr.

Odds

Manchester City win 5/8

Draw 18/5

Real Madrid win 9/2

Prediction

Manchester City couldn’t quite convert their comfort in possession into clearcut chances in the first leg, and Real Madrid will be hopeful of again frustrating their opponents. But Erling Haaland and co.’s scoring might may eventually tell. Manchester City 3-2 Real Madrid (4-3 agg.)