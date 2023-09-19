Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester City start their Champions League title defence at home to Red Star Belgrade.

Pep Guardiola’s side could not have got their domestic season off to a better start, they have won all of their first five matches and are already top of the league with a two-point gap to Tottenham, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Last season, the trophy they most coveted - the Champions League - which had evaded them was finally in their grasp as they held it aloft for the first time following a 1-0 win over Inter Milan.

They became only the second English club to win the treble last season, and it remains to be seen if anyone can stop them repeating the feat this campaign, and they could even surpass it with the addition of the Fifa Club World Cup.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's Champions League clash.

When is Man City v Red Star Belgrade?

The match kicks off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 19 September at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Where can I watch it?

Man City v Red Star Belgrade will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2 and TNT Sports Ultimate. it will be streamed live on the Discovery+ app and desktop website for subscribers.

What is the team news?

Guardiola said after his side’s win at West Ham at the weekend that he would be forced to make changes to his line-up in the upcoming weeks to protect players, something which could come as soon as Tuesday.

City are due to play four matches in just 11 days, a tough ask for any team, especially considering that comes off the back of an international break that saw many members of the team travel as far as South America.

They will continue to be without the injured Kevin De Bruyne, while the match could also come too soon for John Stones, Jack Grealish and Mateo Kovacic.

Predicted lineup

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Ake, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Foden, Alvarez, Doku, Haaland

Odds

Man City 1/25

Draw 12/1

Red Star Belgrade 35/1

Prediction

Red Star can be difficult opponents in the Champions League, but usually only at their home ground and they are likely to struggle to impose themselves against City. They will try to utilise a vocal travelling support, but will be unable to stop the home side.

Man City 3-0 Red Star Belgrade