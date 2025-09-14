Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City have confirmed there will be a minute’s appreciation for “revered supporter” Ricky Hatton ahead of this afternoon’s Manchester derby following the death of the British boxing icon.

Hatton was found dead in his Greater Manchester home on Sunday morning at the age of 46 with tributes pouring in for one of the most popular fighters in British boxing history.

The Stockport-born brawler won multiple world titles at light-welterweight and welterweight during a storied boxing career that included super-fights with the likes of Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

open image in gallery Ricky Hatton was a huge Man City fan ( PA )

He was also a huge Man City fan, often wearing sky blue shorts in the ring and using City anthem Blue Moon as his walkout song throughout his career.

In 2008 he fulfilled a dream when he fought Juan Lazcano at the Etihad Stadium – home of the club.

Pep Guardiola’s side are facing bitter rivals Manchester United in an eagerly-anticipated derby clash this afternoon and Man City confirmed they will pay tribute to Hatton.

open image in gallery He was a regular at Man City matches ( PA )

A City statement said: “Manchester City are devastated to learn Ricky Hatton has passed away, aged 46. Ricky was one of City’s most loved and revered supporters, who will always be remembered for a glittering boxing career that saw him win world titles at welterweight and light-welterweight.

“Everyone at the club would like to send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time. We can confirm there will be a minute’s appreciation ahead of today’s game against Manchester United.”

open image in gallery Hatton poses with then-Manchester City owner Thaksin Shinawatra in 2008 ( Getty Images )

Sky Sports are broadcasting the Manchester derby and during the build-up coverage, pundits Micah Richards and Roy Keane both paid tribute to the boxer.

Richards called the news “devastating” and opened up about a meeting he once had with the down-to-earth Hatton.

“He’s such a British icon... a true Man City fan, but most importantly he was a man of the people,” said Richards.

"He was the nicest guy ever – I remember going down to one of his gyms and I was a bit nervous because I didn't know about boxing and he said 'just do this' and he took his time.

“For him to take the time and effort, I've been multiple times for beers with him just talking about football and life. To get this news now is just surreal.”