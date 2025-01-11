Manchester City vs Salford City LIVE: FA Cup team news and line-ups from unique Manchester derby
The League Two side, who are owned by members of Manchester United’s ‘Class of ‘92’, face City in a Greater Manchester derby
Manchester City host Salford City in the FA Cup third round today, with the hosts looking like they’ve put their unprecedented run of bad form behind them.
Pep Guardiola’s team have won their last two matches, having previously suffered a run of just one win in thirteen games which saw them fall to sixth in the league.
And they welcome a Salford City side who are sitting third in League Two and dreaming of a historic upset.
The minnows were in the eighth tier of English football just 10 seasons ago, but the new ownership – partly consisting of members of Manchester United’s ‘Class of ‘92’ – has seen the club gain four promotions while staying in the hunt for another one this season.
Follow all the action from the Etihad Stadium below:
Predicted line-ups
Man City XI: Ortega; Lewis, Simpson-Pusey, Alleyne, Gvardiol; O’Reilly; Savinho, Grealish, McAtee, Doku; Mubama.
Salford City XI: Young; Shephard, Tilt, Garbutt; Ashley; Mnoga, Berkoe, Watson, Fornah; Adelakun, Stockton.
Early team news
There are no new injury concerns for City after the win over West Ham, and Guardiola may even be welcoming back Ederson and Ruben Dias after their respective injury lay-offs.
Nevertheless, neither player would be expected to start here, with Ortega likely to deputise in goal, while Jahmai Simpson-Pusey should feature at centre-back. Whether guardiola opts to use Josko Gvardiol, Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji or a young player – such as Max Alleyne – remains to be seen.
In midfield, expect to see Mateo Kovacic and Ilkay Gundogan rested, with Nico O’Reilly potentially featuring as he did in the Community Shield.
Guardiola will also likely make changes to the forward line, with James McAtee and Jack Grealish likely to feature, while Erling Haaland could be rested in favour of 20-year-old striker Divin Mubama.
Is Man City vs Salford City on TV?
When is Man City vs Salford City?
Man City vs Salford City will kick off at 5.45pm GMT on Saturday, 11 January at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC One, with coverage starting at 5.30pm. Subscribers will also be able to stream the match online on BBC iPlayer.
If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Manchester City host Salford City in the third round of the FA Cup this evening, with the visitors dreaming of pulling off one of the biggest upsets in the history of the competition.
Pep Guardiola’s side have two wins on the bounce in the league after a period in which they struggled and fell to sixth, and this weekend provides a chance to rest players as they face the fourth-tier side, who are owned by several of Manchester United’s so-called ‘Class of ‘92’ including Gary Neville and David Beckham.
Salford are flying high in League Two, sitting in third and firmly in the hunt for promotion despite having been in the eighth tier of English football just 10 seasons ago.
