Is Man City vs Tottenham on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester City face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League as Pep Guardiola’s side look to end an unprecedented run of four defeats in all competitions.

The champions fell further behind leaders Liverpool before the international break with a shock 2-1 defeat to Brighton, that extended Guardiola’s worst-ever run of results.

City’s losing streak began with a 2-1 defeat at Tottenham in the Carabao Cup, but Ange Postecoglou’s team have continued to suffer with inconsistency.

Spurs were stunned by Ipswich before the international break, with the newly promoted side earning their first win of the season in north London.

It leaves Spurs in mid-table, while City will look to get their title defence going again by ending their poor run of form.

When is Man City vs Tottenham

The Premier League fixture kicks off at 5:30pm GMT at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Man City vs TottenhamTV channel and how to watch

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 5pm. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the team news?

Mateo Kovacic has been ruled out for up to a month while Ruben Dias is out for the Tottenham game, adding to Manchester City’s injury concerns. Rodri is out for the season but Jack Grealish and Phil Foden could be fit again after missing England duty. John Stones and Manuel Akanji should be available while Nathan Ake has returned to training.

Micky van de Ven remains out with a hamstring injury, which could sidelined the centre-back for another couple of weeks. Cristian Romero is also out for this weekend, which means Radu Dragusin and Ben Davies will continue to deputise in defence. Rodrigo Bentancur will serve the first match of his seven-game ban, following a comment made about team-mate Son Heung Min.

Predicted line-ups

Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Akanji, Gvardiol; Lewis, Gundogan; Bernardo, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Dragusin, Davies, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma, Kulusevski; Johnson, Solanke, Son

