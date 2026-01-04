Is Man City v Chelsea on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea head to Manchester City after a turbulent start to 2026 with Enzo Maresca sacked and the project thrown into serious doubt.

As the Blues search for a new manager, with Calum McFarlane serving as their interim boss, Pep Guardiola’s City aim to keep in touch with Premier League leaders Arsenal, who stretched their lead to four points earlier this week.

City’s stalemate with Sunderland has given Mikel Arteta’s side a cushion, but with the Blues struggling, having failed to win any of their last three in the league, including the 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth last time out, they risk losing more ground in the fight to finish inside the top four.

A 3-1 win for City in their last meeting in January last year extended a winless run for the Blues against their rivals to 11 games since victory in the Champions League final in Porto in 2021.

Here’s everything you need to know about the clash at the Etihad Stadium:

When is Man City v Chelsea?

The Premier League clash between Man City and Chelsea kicks off at 5:30pm GMT on 4 Sunday January at the Etihad Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the match on television with Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League and find a live online stream through Sky Go and Sky Go Extra. Coverage starts at 5pm GMT.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

With Jeremy Doku and Rodri returning from injuries against Sunderland, City lost Savinho and Nico Gonzalez to injury.

The duo could join Oscar Bobb (hamstring), John Stones (thigh) and Mateo Kovacic (heel) on the sidelines, with Omar Marmoush and Rayan Ait Nouri unavailable due to their involvement at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Marc Cucurella has returned to training, but faces a late fitness test. Moises Caicedo is banned as he serves a one-match suspension. That would mean Andrey Santos, Reece James or Malo Gusto partnering Enzo Fernandez. Dario Essugo, Romeo Lavia, Levi Colwill and Jorrel Hato are all still out injured.

Predicted line-ups

Man City predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Silva, Rodri, Reijnders; Cherki, Foden; Haaland

Chelsea predicted XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Fernandez, James; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; Joao Pedro