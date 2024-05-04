( EPA )

Erling Haaland scored four goals - including a first-half hat-trick - as champions Manchester City crushed Wolves 5-1 to retain control of the Premier League title race.

Pep Guardiola’s side needed to respond to leaders Arsenal’s victory over Bournemouth earlier on Saturday and they did so emphatically, with a clinical take-down of their hapless visitors at the Etihad Stadium.

Haaland struck twice from the penalty spot in the first half, either side of a towering header, before adding a fourth with a stunning strike. Substitute Julian Alvarez also got on the scoresheet, while Wolves’ consolation came from Hwang Hee-chan.

The victory lifted City, chasing an unprecedented fourth successive league crown, back within a point of the Gunners with a game in hand. Haaland’s outstanding display took his tally for the campaign to 36 in all competitions and lifted him to 25 - five clear of his nearest challengers - in the race for the Premier League’s Golden Boot. His hat-trick was also his ninth in City colours.

