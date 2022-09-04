Jump to content
Liveupdated1662297230

Man United vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Manchester United vs Arsenal latest updates and live scores as two teams on winning runs clash at Old Trafford

Dylan Terry
Sunday 04 September 2022 14:13
Comments
"Ten Hag brings out the best in me" - new Man Utd winger Antony

Follow live updates as Manchester United host Arsenal in the biggest fixture of the Premier League weekend. The Gunners head to Old Trafford at the top of the table and with five wins from their opening five games under Mikel Arteta. They will face their biggest test of the season so far, however, as they take on Erik ten Hag’s United - who appear to have turned a corner with three consecutive wins.

Thursday’s win over Leicester came as United confirmed the €100m signing of Brazil forward Anthony, as Ten Hag was reunited with the winger he worked with at Ajax. Arsenal, meanwhile, were frustrated in their pursuit of Douglas Luiz and suddenly look a little light in midfield. If Arsenal were to win it would be only their second at Old Trafford since 2006 and would increase the excitement around the Emirates of a potential title challenge. Follow live updates from Manchester United vs Arsenal, below:

1662297230

Brighton 1-1 Leicester

Elsewhere in the early kick-off, it has been a frantic start at the Amex Stadium in the Premier League clash between Brighton and Leicester.

The visitors, still searching for their first win of the season, netted the opener inside the first minute through Kelechi Iheanacho.

But the hosts have already hit back, levelling nine minutes later when Solly March’s header deflected in off Luke Thomas for an own goal.

We will keep you up to date with all the major happenings on the south coast.

Dylan Terry4 September 2022 14:13
1662296722

Manchester United vs Arsenal: Early team news

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw are both dealing with “small complaints” meaning Diogo Dalot and Tyrell Malacia should keep their places in the full-back positions for the hosts. Anthony Martial is still missing too meaning Cristiano Ronaldo could return to the starting XI, should Ten Hag look to make changes from the side that won at Leicester.

Casemiro, who has come on as a substitute in the last two matches, is pushing for a first start in the middle of the park. Fellow new boy Antony could make his debut from the bench after arriving from Ajax on deadline day.

Arsenal are sweating on the fitness of Martin Odegaard after picking up a knock last time out. Should the skipper not be fit to go, expect Emile Smith Rowe to step in.

Injuries to both Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey are likely to see Albert Sambi Lokonga keep his place.

Predicted lineups

Man Utd: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia, Casemiro, Eriksen, Sancho, Fernandes, Elanga, Rashford

Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney, Xhaka, Lokonga, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Jesus

Jamie Braidwood4 September 2022 14:05
1662296542

What time is Manchester United vs Arsenal?

The game kicks off at 4.30pm at Old Trafford on Saturday 4 September.

What TV channel is it on?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Subscribers can also stream the game via the Sky Go app.

Dylan Terry4 September 2022 14:02
1662296422

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Arsenal, in the biggest fixture of the weekend. The Gunners head to Old Trafford at the top of the table and with five wins from their opening five games under Mikel Arteta. They will face their biggest test of the season so far, however, as they take on Erik ten Hag’s United - who appear to have turned a corner with three consecutive wins.

Thursday’s win over Leicester came as United confirmed the €100m signing of Brazil forward Anthony, as Ten Hag was reunited with the winger he worked with at Ajax. Arsenal, meanwhile, were frustrated in their pursuit of Douglas Luiz and suddenly look a little in midfield. If Arsenal were to win it would be only their second at Old Trafford since 2006 and would increase excitement around the Emirates of a potential title challenge.

Dylan Terry4 September 2022 14:00

