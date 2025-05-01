Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United will be out to upset Athletic Club’s Europa League dream as Ruben Amorim’s side travel to Bilbao for the first leg of the semi-finals.

Bilbao will host the Europa League final at the San Mames on May 21 and the Basque side will be desperate to try and win a first European honour at their home stadium.

Standing in their way is a Manchester United team who have underperformed in the Premier League this season but could rescue their campaign by lifting the trophy.

United kept their hopes alive thanks to an extraordinary comeback against Lyon in the quarter-finals, with the chance to qualify for the Champions League a further incentive.

Athletic are fourth in Spain’s LaLiga, quite the contrast to United’s lowly position of 14th in the Premier League table. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Athletic Club vs Manchester United?

The Europa League semi-final first leg will be held at the San Mames, Bilbao on Thursday 1 May. Kick-off is at 8pm UK time (BST).

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage getting underway from 7pm. Subscribers can also stream the match live on Discovery+.

What is the team news?

Amad Diallo and Matthijs de Ligt have travelled to Bilbao after recovering from injury but are not fit enough to start. United remain without Joshua Zirkzee and Lisandro Martinez while Diogo Dalot has joined the injury list and Chido Obi is not able to feature in Europe.

Athletic Bilbao’s top scorer Oihan Sancet has been ruled out of the first leg. Spain’s No 1 goalkeeper Unai Simon has not played regularly in the Europa League this season but could start ahead of Julen Agirrezabala. Star man Nico Williams is fit.

Predicted line-ups

Athletic Bilbao XI: Simon; De Marcos, Vivian, Alvarez, Berchiche; Jauregizar, De Galarreta; Inaki Williams, Berenguer, Nico Williams; Sannadi

Man Utd XI: Onana; Yoro, Maguire, Shaw; Mazraoui, Ugarte, Casemiro, Dorgu; Fernandes, Garnacho: Hojlund