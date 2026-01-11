Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United host Brighton in the FA Cup today as Darren Fletcher continues to take charge of the team.

Fletcher, who was named interim manager following last week’s sacking of Ruben Amorim, will lead United out at Old Trafford after taking the helm for their Premier League draw at Burnley in midweek.

United continue to search for a manager to take control until the rest of the season, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in talks to take the reins from Fletcher as soon as next week, as the club’s hierarchy put off hiring a permanent manager until the summer.

Brighton are three points behind United in the Premier League and will hope to cause an upset today, as Fabian Hurzeler plots a cup run. The Seagulls have never won the FA Cup but did reach the final in 1983 – when they were beaten by United.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Manchester United v Brighton?

The game will kick off at 4.30pm GMT today, Sunday 11 January, at Old Trafford.

TV channel

The match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK. Subscribers to TNT Sports can stream the game online via the app and website.

Team news

Fletcher expects to have the same players available as at Burnley, having confirmed whichever of Noussair Mazraoui and Bryan Mbeumo go out of the Africa Cup of Nations on Friday will not play.

Hurzeler expects to have defender Joel Veltman and forward Charalampos Kostoulas back from minor issues following Wednesday's 1-1 draw at Manchester City, while winger Yankuba Minteh will be assessed on a dead leg.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: Bayindir; Dalot, Yoro, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Dorgu, Mount, Cunha; Zirkzee.

Brighton: Steele; Hinshelwood, Van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu; Ayari, Gross; Gruda, Gomez, Mitoma; Welbeck.