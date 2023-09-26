Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United begin the defence of their Carabao Cup crown as they take on Crystal Palace in the third round of the cup competition.

The Old Trafford club secured their first trophy under Erik ten Hag at Wembley in February.

It’s been a difficult start to his second season in charge for the Dutchman, though, with Manchester United already having suffered four defeats and unconvincing in a narrow weekend win over Burnley.

This is the first of back-to-back meetings between these two clubs, with Crystal Palace surely eyeing a place in the fourth round before they take on their opponents in the Premier League on Saturday.

When is Manchester United vs Crystal Palace?

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 26 September at Old Trafford in Manchester.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage due to begin on the latter channel at 7.30pm BST. Subscribers can also stream the game via Sky Go.

Team news

Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire and Mason Mount did not feature for Manchester United in the win over Burnley, but Raphael Varane and Sofyan Amrabat, making a debut, did appear off the bench. The pair could start here, though Sergio Reguilon has been struggling with illness and was taken off late in that fixture at Turf Moor. Maguire and Mount are back in training tough this game might come too soon.

Crystal Palace were boosted by the return of Marc Guehi from a minor injury issue in the derby draw with Fulham. Michael Olise, James Tomkins, Jefferson Lerma and Matheus Franca remain absent. Manager Roy Hodgson was taken ill before his side’s previous fixture against Aston Villa but returned to the touchline at the weekend. Dean Henderson could feature in goal against his former club.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United XI: Bayindir; Dalot, Varane. Evans, Reguilon; McTominay, Amrabat, Eriksen; Pellistri, Martial, Garnacho.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Ward, Holding, Guehi, Mitchell; Riedewald, Hughes; Rak-Sakyi, Eze, Schlupp; Mateta.

Odds

Manchester United win 4/6

Draw 3/1

Crystal Palace win 4/1

Prediction

Manchester United progress. Manchester United 3-1 Crystal Palace.