Is Man United vs Everton on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup fixture

Frank Lampard has come under pressure after terrible recent results but a chance for a change in fortunes could come in the cup

Karl Matchett
Friday 06 January 2023 07:23
Comments
<p>Erik ten Hag’s side won again (Dave Thompson/AP)</p>

Erik ten Hag’s side won again (Dave Thompson/AP)

(AP)

Erik ten Hag could make alterations to his regular Manchester United line-up, but is increasingly putting in place his demands that consistency be shown by whatever team takes to the pitch.

His side face Everton in the FA Cup third round on Friday night, a competition which could yield a real chance for United to add some overdue silverware this season.

The Toffees have been in terrible form of late and both manager Frank Lampard and the club’s board came in for plenty of criticism after a 4-1 thrashing on home soil by Brighton this week.

Everton are without a trophy themselves since 1995, when they last lifted the FA Cup, but they look a million miles off ending that barren run right now.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

Man United play Everton at 8pm GMT on Friday 6 January at Old Trafford.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be broadcast on ITV 1 and STV, and can be streamed on ITV X or the STV Player across all devices.

What is the team news?

Man United are likely to make changes after a good recent run in the Premier League, so the likes of Fred, Alejandro Garnacho, Tyrell Malacia and Scott McTominay could come into the side. Donny van de Beek probably would have played but went off injured last time out.

Everton’s woeful run gives Frank Lampard a dilemma of whether to stick with a first-choice line-up to try and pick up a result and instil some confidence, or to hand chances to those on the fringes and risk another defeat which might hasten the end of his time at the helm.

Predicted lineups

MUN - Heaton, Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Malacia, McTominay, Fred, Elanga, Fernandes, Garnacho, Martial

EVE - Pickford, Coady, Tarkowski, Godfrey, Patterson, Iwobi, Gana, Davies, Mykolenko, Gray, Calvert-Lewin

Odds

United 8/15

Draw 10/3

Everton 13/2

Prediction

Further pain for Frank Lampard even if the Red Devils make significant changes. United 2-0 Everton.

