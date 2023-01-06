Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Erik ten Hag could make alterations to his regular Manchester United line-up, but is increasingly putting in place his demands that consistency be shown by whatever team takes to the pitch.

His side face Everton in the FA Cup third round on Friday night, a competition which could yield a real chance for United to add some overdue silverware this season.

The Toffees have been in terrible form of late and both manager Frank Lampard and the club’s board came in for plenty of criticism after a 4-1 thrashing on home soil by Brighton this week.

Everton are without a trophy themselves since 1995, when they last lifted the FA Cup, but they look a million miles off ending that barren run right now.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

Man United play Everton at 8pm GMT on Friday 6 January at Old Trafford.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be broadcast on ITV 1 and STV, and can be streamed on ITV X or the STV Player across all devices.

What is the team news?

Man United are likely to make changes after a good recent run in the Premier League, so the likes of Fred, Alejandro Garnacho, Tyrell Malacia and Scott McTominay could come into the side. Donny van de Beek probably would have played but went off injured last time out.

Everton’s woeful run gives Frank Lampard a dilemma of whether to stick with a first-choice line-up to try and pick up a result and instil some confidence, or to hand chances to those on the fringes and risk another defeat which might hasten the end of his time at the helm.

Predicted lineups

MUN - Heaton, Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Malacia, McTominay, Fred, Elanga, Fernandes, Garnacho, Martial

EVE - Pickford, Coady, Tarkowski, Godfrey, Patterson, Iwobi, Gana, Davies, Mykolenko, Gray, Calvert-Lewin

Odds

United 8/15

Draw 10/3

Everton 13/2

Prediction

Further pain for Frank Lampard even if the Red Devils make significant changes. United 2-0 Everton.