Why Matheus Cunha Is Man United's BEST Signing In Years

Manchester United kick-start their pre-season in earnest with a friendly against fierce rivals Leeds United in Sweden this afternoon.

There is no love lost between the cross-Penine foes and with Leeds having earned promotion from the Championship a couple of months ago, they’ll meet twice in the Premier League this season. Before that, they’re doing battle at the Friends Arena in Stockholm as part of their warm-up matches for the new campaign.

Most eyes will be on United’s £62.5m man Matheus Cunha, who is set for an eagerly-anticipated Red Devils debut after his move from Wolves earlier this summer, although Bryan Mbeumo hasn’t officially arrived from Brentford yet, so his first appearance will have to wait.

Everything is building towards the opening weekend of Premier League action when Leeds will face Everton at Elland Road on August 18, with Man Utd playing a day earlier as they take on Arsenal in a blockbuster Super Sunday clash.

