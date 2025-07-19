Man United v Leeds live: Matheus Cunha makes debut as Premier League rivals do battle in Sweden
Cunha is Man Utd’s £62.5m man from Wolves and looks set to pull on the famous red shirt for the first time in a pre-season friendly against cross-Penine rivals Leeds
Manchester United kick-start their pre-season in earnest with a friendly against fierce rivals Leeds United in Sweden this afternoon.
There is no love lost between the cross-Penine foes and with Leeds having earned promotion from the Championship a couple of months ago, they’ll meet twice in the Premier League this season. Before that, they’re doing battle at the Friends Arena in Stockholm as part of their warm-up matches for the new campaign.
Most eyes will be on United’s £62.5m man Matheus Cunha, who is set for an eagerly-anticipated Red Devils debut after his move from Wolves earlier this summer, although Bryan Mbeumo hasn’t officially arrived from Brentford yet, so his first appearance will have to wait.
Everything is building towards the opening weekend of Premier League action when Leeds will face Everton at Elland Road on August 18, with Man Utd playing a day earlier as they take on Arsenal in a blockbuster Super Sunday clash.
Follow all the action from the pre-season friendly with our live blog below:
Kick-off imminent
Today’s friendly was scheduled for a 2pm kick-off, but will now kick off 10 minutes later.
Man United v Leeds – live
A reminder of how the two teams line-up before kick-off.
Man Utd starting XI: Bayindir; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Shaw; Amad, Casemiro, Collyer, Leon; Fernandes, Cunha; Obi.
Leeds starting XI: Darlow, Byram, Bijol, Rodon, Dogle, Ampadu, Gruev, Tanaka, Harrison, Gnonto, Nmecha.
Man United close in on Mbeumo
The big news this week at Old Trafford: Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Bryan Mbeumo after agreeing a £71m deal with Brentford for the forward.
United have committed to pay £65m, with the possibility of a further £6m in add-ons, as Mbeumo is set to become Ruben Amorim’s biggest buy at Old Trafford.
The forward, who scored 20 Premier League goals last season, was also a target for Newcastle and Tottenham but made it clear his preference was to go to Old Trafford. Personal terms are not expected to be an issue and he may be able to join United in time for their pre-season tour of the United States.
Man United finally agree Bryan Mbeumo deal after Brentford’s Cunha wish
Leeds United pre-season schedule
And here’s what Leeds have coming up, with AC Milan on the agenda:
- Leeds vs Man Utd - Friends Arena (Sweden) - Saturday, July 19, 2pm
- Leeds vs Villarreal - Elland Road (England) - August 2, 3pm
- Leeds vs AC Milan - Aviva Stadium (Republic of Ireland) - August 9, 3pm
Man United schedule
Here’s what Ruben Amorim has in store for his United players for the rest of the summer:
- Man Utd vs Leeds United - Friends Arena (Sweden) - Saturday, July 19, 2pm
- Man Utd vs West Ham United - MetLife Stadium (USA) - Sunday, July 27, 12am
- Man Utd vs Bournemouth - Soldier Field (USA) - Thursday, July 31, 2.30am
- Man Utd vs Everton - Mercedes-Benz Stadium (USA) - Sunday, August 3, 10pm
- Man Utd vs Fiorentina - Old Trafford (England) - Saturday, August 9, 12.45pm
How to watch
Fans can watch the game on Manchester United's official television channel, MUTV, which will be showing the match live with coverage due to begin at 1pm.
MUTV is available through providers Sky and Virgin for an additional fee, while viewers can also subscribe to the channel through Man United's official website.
Leeds fans can watch the match live through LUTV, with a one-off payment of £4.99.
Leeds United – confirmed line-up
And here’s how Leeds look today:
Leeds starting XI: Darlow, Byram, Bijol, Rodon, Dogle, Ampadu, Gruev, Tanaka, Harrison, Gnonto, Nmecha.
Subs: Meslier, Cairns, Mahady, Gudmundsson, Struijk, James, Longstaff, Piroe, Ramazani, Bornauw, Chambers, Gray, Chadwick, Crew.
Man United – confirmed line-up
So here’s how United line up today, and Matheus Cunha is in the starting XI.
Man Utd starting XI: Bayindir; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Shaw; Amad, Casemiro, Collyer, Leon; Fernandes, Cunha; Obi.
Subs: Heaton, Mee, Dalot, Dorgu, Fredricson, Heaven, Kukonki, Maguire, Munro, Yoro, J.Fletcher, Kone, Mainoo, Mount, Ugarte, Hojlund, Mantato, Williams.
Man Utd v Leeds
Hello and welcome along to live coverage of Man United v Leeds.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments