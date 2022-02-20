✕ Close Rangnick hails rejuvenated Ronaldo after win over Brighton

Follow for live updates as Manchester United face old rivals Leeds United at Elland Road in the Premier League, in what is a long-awaited clash for the home supporters. Leeds have not hosted a top-flight fixture against Manchester United since 2004, with last season's meeting being staged behind closed doors. It should be a fiery atmosphere, in a match that is crucial for both sides.

Ralf Rangnick’s visitors got back to winning ways in midweek with a 2-0 win over Brighton at Old Trafford, as Cristiano Ronaldo ended his scoring drought and Bruno Fernandes sealed the victory late on. The three points moved Manchester United fourth, and they can extend their lead over West Ham and Arsenal with another victory this afternoon. The interim manager has faced questions over Harry Maguire’s form this week, however, and has been forced to reject reports of a dressing room split at Old Trafford.

Leeds, meanwhile, are starting to feel the pressure of a relegation scrap and are without a win in three. Wins yesterday for both Burnley and Watford, as well as recent victories from Newcastle and Everton, have seen Marcelo Bielsa’s side slip closer to the bottom three. Injuries continue to be an issue for the hosts, with Bielsa without Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford, but if there’s ever a fixture for Leeds to show a response it would be the visit of Manchester United. Follow live updates from the Premier League’s early fixture this afternoon: