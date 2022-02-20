Leeds vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Follow live updates as the Premier League rivals meet at Elland Road
Follow for live updates as Manchester United face old rivals Leeds United at Elland Road in the Premier League, in what is a long-awaited clash for the home supporters. Leeds have not hosted a top-flight fixture against Manchester United since 2004, with last season's meeting being staged behind closed doors. It should be a fiery atmosphere, in a match that is crucial for both sides.
Ralf Rangnick’s visitors got back to winning ways in midweek with a 2-0 win over Brighton at Old Trafford, as Cristiano Ronaldo ended his scoring drought and Bruno Fernandes sealed the victory late on. The three points moved Manchester United fourth, and they can extend their lead over West Ham and Arsenal with another victory this afternoon. The interim manager has faced questions over Harry Maguire’s form this week, however, and has been forced to reject reports of a dressing room split at Old Trafford.
Leeds, meanwhile, are starting to feel the pressure of a relegation scrap and are without a win in three. Wins yesterday for both Burnley and Watford, as well as recent victories from Newcastle and Everton, have seen Marcelo Bielsa’s side slip closer to the bottom three. Injuries continue to be an issue for the hosts, with Bielsa without Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford, but if there’s ever a fixture for Leeds to show a response it would be the visit of Manchester United. Follow live updates from the Premier League’s early fixture this afternoon:
Leeds vs Manchester United: Premier League standings
Leeds could do with picking up some points against Manchester United today as they are hovering on the edge of the relegation battle. The Whites are five points clear of the relegation zone with a game in hand on those below them except Burnley. However, Burnley, Watford, and Newcastle all picked up points yesterday and are seemingly hitting a good run of form towards the backend of the season.
Manchester United are caught in a tight battle for fourth place. They currently have a one-point lead over West Ham and Arsenal, but the Gunners have two games in hand over Ralf Rangnick’s men. Man Utd cannot afford to slip up if they want to ensure Champions League football next season and three points are as vital to them as they are to title contenders Liverpool and Manchester City.
Leeds vs Manchester United: Recent results
Leeds haven’t won in three games with the only point they’ve picked up being from a 3-3 draw against Aston Villa at the beginning of February. Last time out they lost heavily to away Everton and will be hoping to get back to winning ways against their old rivals today.
Manchester United are unbeaten in eight games across all competitions since a 1-0 loss to Wolves on January 3rd. During that run they’ve won four and drawn four (although one of those draws resulted in a penalty shootout defeat to Middlesbrough in the FA Cup).
Last time out Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes scored second half goals to give the Red Devils a needed win over Brighton and Ralf Rangnick will hope to emulate this result today.
Leeds vs Manchester United: Injuries and absentees
Patrick Bamford, Liam Cooper, Leo Hjelde and Kalvin Phillips are all sidelined for Leeds and Stuart Dallas is a doubt after coming off injured against Everton last weekend however Junior Firpo is fit to return.
Edinson Cavani is still missing for Manchester United but Raphael Varane is back after dropping out of the Brighton game through illness and Nemanja Matic could be included.
When is Leeds vs Manchester United?
The match will kick off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 20 February.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 1pm on the Premier League channel. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Welcome
