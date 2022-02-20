Manchester United will look to keep a grip on fourth place in the Premier League as they visit Leeds United at Elland Road this afternoon.

Ralf Rangnick’s side defeated Brighton on Tuesday to end their three-match winless run and move above West Ham in the race for the Champions League spots.

Cristiano Ronaldo ended his scoring drought and Bruno Fernandes added a late clincher as Manchester United returned to winning ways at Old Trafford and reignite their top-four push.

Leeds are on a run of three Premier League fixtures without a win and are in danger of being caught by Newcastle and Everton as Marcelo Bielsa’s side slip towards the relegation places.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match today.

When is Leeds vs Manchester United?

The match will kick off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 20 February.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 1pm on the Premier League channel. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Leeds have a number of injury problems and will be without Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper, Patrick Bamford and Stuart Dallas, but Junior Firpo could return after missing the defeat to Everton.

Raphael Varane could return after dropping out of Manchester United’s line-up shortly before kick-off on Tuesday. Edinson Cavani, Nemanja Matic and Eric Bailly are injury doubts.

Predicted line-ups

Leeds: Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Koch, Struijk, Firpo; Klich, Forshaw; Raphina, James, Harrison

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; McTominay, Pogba; Rashford, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Odds

Leeds: 3/1

Draw: 11/4

Manchester United: 17/20

Prediction

Manchester United have been unable to string two halves together in recent matches and could be unsettled by a Leeds side in need of the points and backed by a home crowd who are up for the fight. Leeds 1-1 Manchester United