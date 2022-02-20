Leeds United host Manchester United at Elland Road in the Premier League today with Marcelo Bielsa under pressure following a run of three matches without a win.

The hosts are slipped closer to the Premier League’s bottom three following defeats to Newcastle and Everton, who have closed the gap on Beilsa’s side.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are looking to continue their bid to finish in the top four under Ralf Rangnick. A 2-0 win over Brighton on Tuesday moved Rangnick’s side back into the top four and ended a run of three games without a win in all competitions.

The visitors play Leeds this afternoon before their attention turns to facing Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match.

When is Leeds vs Manchester United?

The match will kick off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 20 February.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 1pm on the Premier League channel. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Leeds have a number of injury problems and will be without Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper, Patrick Bamford and Stuart Dallas, but Junior Firpo could return after missing the defeat to Everton.

Raphael Varane could return after dropping out of Manchester United’s line-up shortly before kick-off on Tuesday. Edinson Cavani, Nemanja Matic and Eric Bailly are injury doubts.

Predicted line-ups

Leeds: Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Koch, Struijk, Firpo; Klich, Forshaw; Raphina, James, Harrison

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; McTominay, Pogba; Rashford, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Odds

Leeds: 3/1

Draw: 11/4

Manchester United: 17/20

Prediction

Manchester United have been unable to string two halves together in recent matches and could be unsettled by a Leeds side in need of the points and backed by a home crowd who are up for the fight. Leeds 1-1 Manchester United