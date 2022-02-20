Manchester United play Leeds United this afternoon in the Premier League as they looks to maintain their top-four push under Ralf Rangnick.

A 2-0 win over Brighton on Tuesday, which saw Cristiano Ronaldo end his scoring drought, saw Manchester United return to the Champions League spots .

This is a reverse of the opening match of the season, where Manchester United defeated Leeds 5-1 at Old Trafford.

The two teams played out a 0-0 draw at Elland Road last season but this afternoon’s match is the first top-flight fixture between the teams at the stadium to be played in front of fans since 2004.

Her’s everything you need to know before the match today.

When is Leeds vs Manchester United?

The match will kick off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 20 February.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 1pm on the Premier League channel. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Leeds have a number of injury problems and will be without Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper, Patrick Bamford and Stuart Dallas, but Junior Firpo could return after missing the defeat to Everton.

Raphael Varane could return after dropping out of Manchester United’s line-up shortly before kick-off on Tuesday. Edinson Cavani, Nemanja Matic and Eric Bailly are injury doubts.

Predicted line-ups

Leeds: Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Koch, Struijk, Firpo; Klich, Forshaw; Raphina, James, Harrison

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; McTominay, Pogba; Rashford, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Odds

Leeds: 3/1

Draw: 11/4

Manchester United: 17/20

Prediction

Manchester United have been unable to string two halves together in recent matches and could be unsettled by a Leeds side in need of the points and backed by a home crowd who are up for the fight. Leeds 1-1 Manchester United