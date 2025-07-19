Is Man United v Leeds on TV? How to watch pre-season friendly
Ruben Amorim takes charge of the Red Devils with Matheus Cunha in line to make his debut
Manchester United continue their preparations for an important 2025/26 Premier League campaign with a pre-season friendly against northern rivals Leeds United.
The two clubs have a chequered but respected history and will clash on Saturday afternoon in Sweden.
It is an opportunity for both teams to bed their new signings into the squads and for the managers to get their teams up to match fitness ahead of the new season commencing in August.
Having won promotion back up to the top-flight last season, Leeds will begin their campaign against Everton at Elland Road on August 18 with Man Utd playing a day earlier as they take on Arsenal in a blockbuster Super Sunday clash.
When is Man Utd vs Leeds?
The pre-season friendly will kick off at 2pm UK time at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.
How can I watch it?
Fans can watch the game on Manchester United's official television channel, MUTV, which will be showing the match live with coverage due to begin at 1pm.
MUTV is available through providers Sky and Virgin for an additional fee, while viewers can also subscribe to the channel through Man United's official website.
Leeds fans can watch the match live through LUTV, with a one-off payment of £4.99.
Predicted line-ups
Man Utd predicted XI: Onana, Fredricson, Maguire, Heaven; Dalot, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mainoo, Cunha, Hojlund
Leeds predicted XI: Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo, Tanaka, Gruev, Gnonto, Aaronson, Solomon, Piroe
Manchester United pre-season schedule
- Man Utd vs Leeds United - Friends Arena (Sweden) - Saturday, July 19, 2pm
- Man Utd vs West Ham United - MetLife Stadium (USA) - Sunday, July 27, 12am
- Man Utd vs Bournemouth - Soldier Field (USA) - Thursday, July 31, 2.30am
- Man Utd vs Everton - Mercedes-Benz Stadium (USA) - Sunday, August 3, 10pm
- Man Utd vs Fiorentina - Old Trafford (England) - Saturday, August 9, 12.45pm
Leeds United pre-season schedule
- Leeds vs Man Utd - Friends Arena (Sweden) - Saturday, July 19, 2pm
- Leeds vs Villarreal - Elland Road (England) - August 2, 3pm
- Leeds vs AC Milan - Aviva Stadium (Republic of Ireland) - August 9, 3pm
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments