Manchester United face old rivals Leeds United in the Premier League this afternoon, in the first top-flight fixture between the teams in front of fans at Elland Roads since 2004.

Leeds had their first season back in the Premier League last season but played the majority of their matches behind closed doors, including the 0-0 draw with Manchester United last April.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side were thrashed 5-1 at Old Trafford on the opening day of this season and have struggled at times this campaign, leading to questions over the manager’s future at the club.

Leeds are without a win in three Premier League games while Manchester United defeated Brighton on Tuesday to end their winless run, and return to the top four spots.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match this afternoon.

When is Leeds vs Manchester United?

The match will kick off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 20 February.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 1pm on the Premier League channel. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Team news

Leeds have a number of injury problems and will be without Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper, Patrick Bamford and Stuart Dallas, but Junior Firpo could return after missing the defeat to Everton.

Raphael Varane could return after dropping out of Manchester United’s line-up shortly before kick-off on Tuesday. Edinson Cavani, Nemanja Matic and Eric Bailly are injury doubts.

Predicted line-ups

Leeds: Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Koch, Struijk, Firpo; Klich, Forshaw; Raphina, James, Harrison

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; McTominay, Pogba; Rashford, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Odds

Leeds: 3/1

Draw: 11/4

Manchester United: 17/20

Prediction

Manchester United have been unable to string two halves together in recent matches and could be unsettled by a Leeds side in need of the points and backed by a home crowd who are up for the fight. Leeds 1-1 Manchester United