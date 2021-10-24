Liverpool travel to Old Trafford on Sunday to take on Manchester United as they look for a second successive away victory over their rivals for the first time since 2002.

The Reds are in excellent form heading into this fixture, having won nine and drawn three of their 12 games in all competitions so far this season, with a whopping 22 goals scored in just five matches away from home.

United, meanwhile, have won just three of their last eight and manager Old Gunnar Solskjaer is under pressure to turn that poor form around quickly. Former team-mate Paul Scholes believes that the performance against Atalanta in the Champions League in midweek, despite the second-half turnaround, is worrying for the Norwegian.

“That first half, United had two midfielders playing on their own and if they do that against Liverpool they’ll be four down by half-time,” the former England international said. “People will get carried away but will he play that way on Sunday? Go and do that on Sunday and see what happens. Jürgen Klopp will be rubbing his hands together.”

When is kick-off?

The match kicks off at 16:30 BST on Sunday 24 October, taking place at Old Trafford.

What TV channel is it on?

Manchester United vs Liverpool will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK.

Team news

United will be without Raphael Varane, who injured his groin in France’s victory over Spain in the UEFA Nations League final, meaning Victor Lindelof will likely continue to deputise at centre-half. Marcus Rashford limped off against Atalanta in midweek with a dead leg, with Solskjaer saying afterwards he believed the 23-year-old would be fit in time to face the Reds.

For Liverpool, Thiago Alcantara remains absent with a calf injury picked up against Crystal Palace in September, alongside Harvey Elliott who suffered a long-term injury at Elland Road against Leeds United. Curtis Jones missed the fixtures against Watford and Atlético with a knock picked up on international duty but could be fit enough for a plce on the bench here.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Mané.

Odds

Manchester United 11/5

Draw: 11/4

Liverpool: 39/29

Prediction

The away side are in significantly better form right and possess an attack which is scoring at will, including the best player in the world in Salah. 3-1 to Liverpool.