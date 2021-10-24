Liveupdated1635080900

Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE: Clasico team news, line-ups and more from La Liga fixture today

Who will win the first Clasico of the season? Follow all the action and latest updates from the Camp Nou

Jamie Braidwood
Sunday 24 October 2021 14:08
<p>The Camp Nou prepares to welcome Real Madrid</p>

The Camp Nou prepares to welcome Real Madrid

Barcelona are taking on Real Madrid at the Camp Nou in the first Clasico of the season, as both clubs attempt to kickstart their underwhelming La Liga campaigns. Barca in particular have struggled this season in the post-Messi era and Ronaldo Koeman’s tenure as manager could be cut short if he loses against their fierce rivals today.

“It’s not an additional pressure. We have to go out there and be fearless,” Koeman said this week. “There is no fear from our side. I think we both have a good mix of youth and experience. We are better in ball possession and they are very dangerous counter attacking. We have to be aware of their speed when we lose possession and we need to be effective when we have the chance to score. In a game like this, we can’t afford to miss opportunities.”

Barca come into the game seventh in the table while Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid are fourth and could go top with victory. Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema have been particularly influential in attack and Barca must find a way to curb their threat. Follow all the action from El Clasico below, live.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Team news

Barcelona make two changes from Wendesday’s 1-0 win over Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League. Eric Garica and Ansu Fati come in for Clement Lenglet and Luuk de Jong.

Jordi Alba starts despite being an injury doubt ahead of the Clasico, while it’s another huge day for 17-year-old Gavi as he makes his first appearance against Real Madrid.

Segino Dest could play on the right wing or at right back, depending on what formation Barcelona play, with Oscar Mingueza filling in at right back or right centre back accordingly.

Jamie Braidwood24 October 2021 14:08
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Team news

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Dest, Garcia, Pique, Mingueza, Alba; Busquets, Gavi, De Jon; Fati, Depay

Real Madrid: Courtois; Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Jamie Braidwood24 October 2021 13:58
Barcelona vs Real Madrid

Lawrence Ostlere24 October 2021 13:51

