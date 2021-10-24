The Camp Nou prepares to welcome Real Madrid (Getty Images)

Barcelona are taking on Real Madrid at the Camp Nou in the first Clasico of the season, as both clubs attempt to kickstart their underwhelming La Liga campaigns. Barca in particular have struggled this season in the post-Messi era and Ronaldo Koeman’s tenure as manager could be cut short if he loses against their fierce rivals today.

“It’s not an additional pressure. We have to go out there and be fearless,” Koeman said this week. “There is no fear from our side. I think we both have a good mix of youth and experience. We are better in ball possession and they are very dangerous counter attacking. We have to be aware of their speed when we lose possession and we need to be effective when we have the chance to score. In a game like this, we can’t afford to miss opportunities.”

Barca come into the game seventh in the table while Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid are fourth and could go top with victory. Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema have been particularly influential in attack and Barca must find a way to curb their threat. Follow all the action from El Clasico below, live.