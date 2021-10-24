Manchester United welcome Liverpool to Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon with significant questions to answer about their tactical approach.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come under fire in recent weeks for not finding enough balance in his side, with defeats against the likes of Aston Villa, Leicester City and Young Boys seeing his midfield setup in particular heavily exposed. Despite the turnaround victory over Atalanta in midweek, former team-mate Paul Scholes has big concerns ahead of the Reds’ visit.

“That first half, United had two midfielders playing on their own and if they do that against Liverpool they’ll be four down by half-time,” the former England international said. “People will get carried away but will he play that way on Sunday? Go and do that on Sunday and see what happens. Jürgen Klopp will be rubbing his hands together.”

The Reds, on the other hand, have been performing extremely well in their standard 4-3-3 under Klopp, and have won nine of their opening 12 matches in all competitions so far this season. That run includes a staggering 22 goals scored in five away fixtures, with Mohamed Salah in the kind of sensational run of form which has been plenty of observers, including his own manager, labelling him the best player in the world.

Follow Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE!

When is kick-off?

The match kicks off at 16:30 BST on Sunday 24 October, taking place at Old Trafford.

What TV channel is it on?

Manchester United vs Liverpool will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK.

Team news

United will be without Raphael Varane, who injured his groin in France’s victory over Spain in the UEFA Nations League final, meaning Victor Lindelof will likely continue to deputise at centre-half. Marcus Rashford limped off against Atalanta in midweek with a dead leg, with Solskjaer saying afterwards he believed the 23-year-old would be fit in time to face the Reds.

For Liverpool, Thiago Alcantara remains absent with a calf injury picked up against Crystal Palace in September, alongside Harvey Elliott who suffered a long-term injury at Elland Road against Leeds United. Curtis Jones missed the fixtures against Watford and Atlético with a knock picked up on international duty but could be fit enough for a place on the bench here.

Confirmed line-ups

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keita, Henderson, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Jota.

Odds

Manchester United 11/5

Draw: 11/4

Liverpool: 39/29

Prediction

The away side are in significantly better form right and possess an attack which is scoring at will, including the best player in the world in Salah. 3-1 to Liverpool.