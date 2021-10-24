Manchester United host Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer under significant pressure to deliver a result.

Recent defeats to the likes of Aston Villa, Leicester City, Young Boys and West Ham United have significantly compromised the Red Devils’ prospects in the Premier League, Champions League and Carabao Cup respectively, with Solskjaer’s tactics questioned by supporters and pundits alike, including former team-mate Paul Scholes.

“That first half, United had two midfielders playing on their own and if they do that against Liverpool they’ll be four down by half-time,” the former England international said after the turnaround victory of Atalanta on Wednesday evening. “People will get carried away but will he play that way on Sunday? Go and do that on Sunday and see what happens. Jürgen Klopp will be rubbing his hands together.”

The Reds, on the other hand, are flying under Klopp and have scored 22 away goals in 5 matches so far this season. They are four points ahead of United in the league table and have taken a a maximum nine points from three fixtures in a tough Champions League group, including scoring three away at Diego Simeone’s Atlético Madrid on Tuesday.

When is kick-off?

The match kicks off at 16:30 BST on Sunday 24 October, taking place at Old Trafford.

What TV channel is it on?

Manchester United vs Liverpool will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK.

Team news

United will be without Raphael Varane, who injured his groin in France’s victory over Spain in the UEFA Nations League final, meaning Victor Lindelof will likely continue to deputise at centre-half. Marcus Rashford limped off against Atalanta in midweek with a dead leg, with Solskjaer saying afterwards he believed the 23-year-old would be fit in time to face the Reds.

For Liverpool, Thiago Alcantara remains absent with a calf injury picked up against Crystal Palace in September, alongside Harvey Elliott who suffered a long-term injury at Elland Road against Leeds United. Curtis Jones missed the fixtures against Watford and Atlético with a knock picked up on international duty but could be fit enough for a place on the bench here.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Mané.

Odds

Manchester United 11/5

Draw: 11/4

Liverpool: 39/29

Prediction

The away side are in significantly better form right and possess an attack which is scoring at will, including the best player in the world in Salah. 3-1 to Liverpool.