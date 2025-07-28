Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United face a crucial summer as Ruben Amorim finally gets the chance to shape his squad and transform his failing team into contenders at the top end of the table.

It shouldn’t be forgotten that Amorim initially rebuffed United’s approach following the sacking of Erik ten Hag, and perhaps he was wise to try and delay the move, because what followed was a disastrous campaign cuminating in the 1-0 loss to Tottenham in the Europa League final.

Now Amorim has a full preseason to prepare his side and a summer transfer window to mould his squad before a season without European football, and he must take full advantage.

The release of the Premier League fixtures shows a difficult start for United, with an opening game agasint Arsenal and fixtures against Manchester City and Chelsea within their first five matches of 2025/26, and the manager’s future could be called into question early should his side struggle.

United got some early business done with the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolves in a £62.5m deal before completing a move for Brentford star Bryon Mbeumo, but co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made clear that the money pot is not deep.

Offloading high-wage players such as Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho seems key to funding the revolution, with a lack of movement causing frustration among fans as United lag behind their rivals.

Here’s everything you need to know about Manchester United’s summer transfer plans.

open image in gallery Alejandro Garnacho’s future is unclear ( Martin Rickett/PA Wire )

Areas to improve

Perhaps it is easier to try and identify some parts of the team that don’t need improvement. Three players could genuinely claim to have had decent seasons – Bruno Fernandes, Noussair Mazraoui and Amad Diallo – while Harry Maguire, Casemiro and Diogo Dalot all did OK in spells, but that is about the extent of United’s reliable performers last season.

Now that Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo’s arrival are secured, the top priorities are: sign a proven goalscoring striker, given the toils of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee up front; buy a goalkeeper to compete with (or outright replace) the error-prone Andre Onana; recruit a wing-back who can excel in Amorim’s system.

open image in gallery Andre Onana has made several mistakes in goal this season ( Getty Images )

Done deals

Ins: Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford, £70m), Matheus Cunha (Wolves, £62.5m agreed), Diego Leon (Cerro Porteno, undisclosed fee), Enzo Kana-Biyik (Le Havre, free transfer)

Retained: Tom Heaton (signed new one-year deal after expiry of old contract)

Outs: Marcus Rashford (Barcelona, loan), Enzo Kana-Biyik (Lausanne-Sport, loan), Daniel Gore (Rotherham, loan), Christian Eriksen (out of contract), Victor Lindelof (out of contract), Jonny Evans (out of contract)

Potential targets

Benjamin Sesko, RB Leipzig

Man United have reportedly begun talks with RB Leipzig over a move for much-wanted frontman Benjamin Sesko. While Arsenal have cooled their interest in the Slovenian following the arrival of Viktor Gyokeres, Newcastle are also said to be keen on Sesko. With United in desperate need of a proven goalscorer, they could deem Sesko as the man to solve their woes.

open image in gallery Benjamin Sesko is the latest striker to be linked with Man United ( Getty Images )

Corentin Tolisso, Lyon

One of the latest rumours involving United sees them linked with Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso. The 31-year-old is coming off a decent season for the French side, and could be available for a cut-price fee due to the French side’s financial troubles.

Concrete links are yet to materialise, but he is thought to be available for £15m.

Richard Rios, Palmeiras

open image in gallery Rios featured at the Club World Cup for Palmeiras ( Getty Images )

Another one with few concrete links, but reports in Brazil claim that United are interested in Palmeiras midfielder Richard Rios.

United sent scouts to watch the Colombia international during the Club World Cup, with the Brazilian side hoping to start negotiations around the £30m mark, though Rios has already said yes to a proposal from AS Roma and could be heading to Serie A.

Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa

United’s search for a striker continues and while Cunha and Mbeumo will be solid attacking options, there remains a desire to add a recognised number nine to the squad if possible.

open image in gallery Ollie Watkins has emerged as a potential striker signing for United ( Getty Images )

Ollie Watkins was the subject of interest from Arsenal in January but with the Gunners signing United target Gyokeres, the England international could be a valid, Premier League-proven attacking option.

Villa would want at least £60m for Watkins, though links with Old Trafford have gone quiet after United wrapped up a move for Mbeumo.