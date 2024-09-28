Manchester United vs Tottenham betting tips

2-2 correct score - 10/1 Bet365

Bruno Fernandes to have two or more shots on target - 29/20 BetVictor

Manchester United vs Tottenham free bet offer

Parimatch are offering new customers odds of 40/1 on both teams scoring in Sunday’s clash at Old Trafford. Just sign up with Parimatch, opt in to the promotion and deposit a minimum of £5.

Next, place a £1 bet on both teams to score in Manchester United vs Tottenham. If the bet wins, bettors will get paid out at the normal price in real cash, with the extra amount credited in free bets.

For example, if a bettor wagered £1 on BTTS at 1/1, they’d receive £2 real cash and £39 in free bets.

Manchester United vs Tottenham betting preview

Two teams with identical records so far this season, go head-to-head in Sunday’s late kick-off as Manchester United welcome Tottenham to Old Trafford (4.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

They are only separated by goal difference in the league with both sides sitting on seven points, thanks to two wins, one draw and two defeats. They also both have a win in the League Cup and were both in Europa League action at home this week.

United had to settle for a draw in their opening game with Twente and were less than impressive as they failed to make their domination pay, a second-half strike by Twente’s Sam Lammers cancelling out Christian Eriksen’s goal.

Spurs had more success in their Europa League opener, beating Azerbaijani side Qarabag 3-0 on Thursday. However, Spurs did play nearly the entirety of that game with 10 men after Radu Dragusin was sent off seven minutes into the contest.

While there is a contrast in their European fortunes, domestically just goal difference separates the two sides with Spurs in 10th, one place above United, who could have had more points on the board had they not been so profligate in front of goal this season.

They had enough chances to beat Crystal Palace last time out in the league, only to be held to a goalless draw, making it one win in the last four top flight fixtures for Erik ten Hag’s men.

Their last home league game was the 3-0 loss to Liverpool when they were comprehensively outplayed by the Reds and now they host another big six rival that looked sharp in their last outing.

Spurs saw off Brentford 3-1 in the league last weekend in a game which saw Dominic Solanke score his first goal since his £65m move from Bournemouth. They registered 23 attempts at goal against the Bees and look a threat to a frail United defence.

United are marginal favourites with most football betting sites for this fixture, which has traditionally gone their way, although not last season when Spurs took four points off the Red Devils. The last match between these two at Old Trafford, in January, ended all square when goals from Rasmus Hojland and Marcus Rashford were cancelled out by Richarlison and Rodrigo Bentancur to earn the visitors a 2-2 draw.

That was the second 2-2 draw in the last three meetings and why can’t history repeat itself once more? United’s attack has struggled to fire at times but Spurs don’t look sure of themselves defensively, conceding in four of their five league outings.

Attack may be the best form of defence for two sides that appear well-matched and backing a high-scoring draw on betting apps is an interesting option.

Man Utd vs Tottenham prediction 1: 2-2 correct score - 10/1 Bet365

Manchester United vs Tottenham betting tips: Fernandes to keep trying

It has been a frustrating start to the season for United captain Bruno Fernandes as the body language and arm-waving would indicate.

He started all five Premier League games and played all 90 minutes in all bar one but he’s managed just three shots on target and one assist so far.

Over the course of 35 games played in the league last season, he managed 10 goals, eight assists and 41 shots on target.

However, the Portuguese tends to enjoy facing Tottenham. In his eight games against Spurs, Fernandes has managed three goals and two assists.

Rather than back Fernandes to score on Premier League betting sites, we’ll go for him to test Tottenham shot stopper Guglielmo Vicario in his quest to open his account for the season.

Manchester United vs Tottenham prediction 2: Bruno Fernandes to have two or more shots on target - 29/20 BetVictor

Please gamble responsibly

If you are planning to have a bet on Man Utd vs Tottenham, or any other sporting event this weekend, please remember to gamble responsibly.

Betting can be addictive and it’s important to stay in control of your betting. Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters safer gambling tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self exclusion options, to help them stay in control.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.