Is Man United v West Ham United on TV? How to watch pre-season friendly online

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United take on West Ham United at MetLife Stadium in New York this weekend as both teams prepare for the 2025/26 Premier League campaign.

Ruben Amorim’s side continue to invest, with Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo bulking up the attack, while United’s work also focuses on trimming the squad with Marcus Rashford finally departing on loan to Barcelona.

United appear ready to target a new No 9, with links to Ollie Watkins, to complete a new front three.

The Hammers look to evolve under Graham Potter, who struggled to impose his philosophy on the team last term. But Tomas Soucek is optimistic about the side’s potential heading into the new campaign: “It’s been a good pre-season so far - the squad is together, and the coaches have been giving us great sessions. I’ve seen fresh faces and strong motivation from everyone, and it’s important now we keep building towards the start of the season.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the pre-season friendly in New York:

When is Manchester United v West Ham?

The pre-season friendly kicks off at 00:00am BST on Sunday, 27 July (19:00 ET, Saturday, 26 July) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

How can I watch it?

You can watch the game live on MUTV, with the official channel also being streamed on mobile devices via the United App and ManUtd.com. Fans in the United States can watch the game on NBC Sports.

Team news

Bryan Mbeumo could be handed a debut after his move from Brentford was finally confirmed. While Rasmus Hojlund and Chido Obi will compete to start as the No 9 for United.

Joshua Zirkzee and Andre Onana could return from injury. Lisandro Martinez is also in the squad, but will be eased back from a serious knee injury.

Harry Maguire is dealing with a personal matter but has now travelled to the United States and could feature.

George Earthy is out with an ankle injury and Crysencio Summerville could return from a hamstring injury, while Edson Alvarez could be out due to his involvement in the Gold Cup, delaying his return to the squad.

Matheus Cunha of Manchester United is challenged for the ball by Wilfried Gnonto of Leeds United ( Manchester United via Getty Imag )

Predicted line-ups

Man United XI: Bayindir; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Dalot, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Cunha; Obi

West Ham XI: Areola; Todibo, Kilman, Aguerd; Wan-Bissaka, Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Diouf; Paqueta, Bowen; Fullkrug

Manchester United pre-season schedule

All kick-off times BST

July 19: Man United 0-0 Leeds - Strawberry Arena, Stockholm

July 27: West Ham - MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, kick-off 12am (Premier League Summer Series)

July 31: Bournemouth - Soldier Field, Chicago, kick-off 2.30am (Premier League Summer Series)

August 3: Everton - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, kick-off 10pm (Premier League Summer Series)

August 9: Fiorentina - Old Trafford, kick-off 12.45pm