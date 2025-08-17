Is Manchester United vs Arsenal on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture
Ruben Amorim’s new-look United host title contenders Arsenal, with Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko among the new faces on display at Old Trafford
Manchester United battle Arsenal in the big game of the opening weekend of the 2025/26 Premier League season.
Title challengers Arsenal hope to finally get over the line under Mikel Arteta, with Viktor Gyokeres tipped to be the “perfect match” after his £64m move from Sporting CP.
While Ruben Amorim is in desperate need of results after a dismal debut campaign and an entirely new front three, in the shape of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko, could accelerate the side’s development.
Martin Zubimendi adds class to the Gunners’ midfield, too, with Noni Madueke offering another wide option to bring further depth.
Here’s everything you need to know about the big game at Old Trafford:
When is Man United v Arsenal?
Man United v Arsenal headlines the Sunday action in the Premier League on 17 August at Old Trafford, with kick-off set for 4:30pm BST.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, coverage on both channels starts at 4pm BST, following Chelsea v Crystal Palace. A live stream will be available via NOW TV and Sky Go for subscribers as well.
Team news
Benjamin Sesko will make his Premier League debut, with Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha also likely to start in a new-look front three. It could push Bruno Fernandes into a deeper role.
Joshua Zirkzee and Andre Onana should both shake off knocks to be available, though Noussair Mazraoui (hamstring) and Lisandro Martinez (knee) are both out.
Viktor Gyokeres will lead the Gunners’ line in his Premier League debut, though Kai Havertz has impressed in pre-season and provides another option for Mikel Arteta.
Leandro Trossard should shake off a groin injury to be available, though Gabriel Jesus is a way off a return after a serious knee injury.
Predicted line-ups
Man United XI: Onana; Yoro, Maguire, Shaw; Dalot, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Cunha; Sesko
Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli
Odds
Man United win 13/5
Draw 9/4
Arsenal win 2/1
The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.
Prediction
This one could be lively with both sides desperate for the points. Arsenal’s record is not impressive at Old Trafford, with two wins in 11, and the feel-good factor at Old Trafford could carry them to a point.
Man United 1-1 Arsenal
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments