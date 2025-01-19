Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United will hope to continue to climb the table as they welcome Brighton to Old Trafford.

A dramatic week continued for Ruben Amorim’s side on Thursday night as Amad Diallo’s stunning hat-trick salvaged three points against struggling Southampton.

Things were somewhat more straightforward for Brighton at Ipswich as they ended a recent run of draws with a 2-0 win.

Fabian Hurzeler’s visitors sit five points above their hosts as they target a top half finish.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is Manchester United vs Brighton?

Manchester United vs Brighton is due to kick off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 19 January at Old Trafford.

How can I watch it?

The match will not be shown live on TV in the United Kingdom having not been selected for coverage, with Sky Sports showing Everton against Tottenham in the 2pm timeslot. Extended highlights will be shown on Match of the Day 2, which airs at 10.30pm GMT on BBC One.

Team news

Diogo Dalot is back available after serving a one match suspension for Manchester United, while Luke Shaw is closing in on a return from his latest injury setback. Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte were withdrawn early in midweek with Ruben Amorim suggesting afterwards that this was due to fatigue.

Danny Welbeck, once of Manchester United, made his return from injury off the bench against Ipswich and could press for a start.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United XI: Onana; De Ligt, Maguire, Martinez; Mazraoui, Eriksen, Ugarte, Dalot; Diallo, Fernandes; Hojlund.

Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan; Baleba, O'Riley; Adingra, Rutter, Mitoma; Welbeck.

Odds

Manchester United win 11/10

Draw 11/4

Brighton win 5/2

