Idrissa Gueye sent off for slapping team-mate as David Moyes admits he ‘quite likes’ Everton infighting - reaction
Manchester United 0-1 Everton: Gueye was shown a straight red card for slapping Michael Keane but Kienan Dewsbury-Hall’s goal secured victory for David Moyes and the 10-man visitors
David Moyes’s 10-man Everton held on to claim an extraordinary win at Manchester United after Idrissa Gueye was sent off just 13 minutes into the match for slapping team-mate Michael Keane.
Gueye became the first Premier League player to be sent off for fighting a team-mate since 2008 after raising his left hand to slap Keane, following an argument over a loose pass from Gueye that had presented a chance to Bruno Fernandes.
Referee Tony Harrington immediately produced the red card, which was confirmed by VAR Paul Howard, and Everton then stunned Old Trafford by taking the lead thanks to a stunning strike from Kienan Dewsbury-Hall on the half-hour mark.
Improbably, Dewsbury-Hall’s goal was enough for Everton to claim their first win at Old Trafford since 2013, when Moyes was United manager, and the hosts’ recent resurgence under Ruben Amorim. But the red card remained the big talking point.
On Sky Sports, Gary Neville said Gueye’s slap did not warrant a sending off, adding: "They were not fighting, it wasn't a scrap. It could have been dealt with by a yellow. I don't think it needed to be a red."
But the Premier League said: “The referee’s call of red card to Gueye for violent conduct was checked and confirmed by VAR – with the action deemed to be a clear strike to the face of Keane.”
How Everton showed the right ‘fight’ after Idrissa Gueye’s moment of madness
A slap in the face from Idrissa Gueye became a kick in the teeth for Ruben Amorim. The stinging blow was not the one that brought perhaps the season’s strangest sending off. Not as Manchester United’s unbeaten run came to an abrupt, abject end. If ignominy seemed to belong to Everton when Gueye was shown the red card, theirs was a defiant glory. The team who fought each other beat the team with no fight.
On a night of unexpected incidents, a footballer was sent off for violent conduct against a team-mate and David Moyes won at Old Trafford. Some may wonder which was the odder.
Why was Idrissa Gueye sent off after fighting with Everton team-mate?
Everton’s Idrissa Gueye was sent off just 13 minutes into his side’s match at Manchester United after slapping team-mate Michael Keane in an extraordinary incident that left the visitors down to 10 men at Old Trafford.
Everton went on to claim a stunning victory after playing for more than 80 minutes down to 10 men as David Moyes and his players held on to the advantage secured by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s first-half strike.
But the big talking point came early in the game as Gueye became the first Premier League player to be sent off for fighting a team-mate since 2008.
David Moyes delighted with 10-man Everton's win at Old Trafford
After 18 attempts as an away manager in the Premier League, David Moyes has a victory at Old Trafford.
And it comes as his Everton team became the first side in Premier League to win at Old Trafford while receiving a red card.
"Incredibly proud of the players and the supporters here today because we've had so many encounters here where we've not got a result,” Moyes said.
"We've come close but not been able to get over the line. But incredibly we've got over the line with 10- men, which is the hardest way to get a result here.
"I felt for the supporters who made the journey because for a long parts of the game we had to sit in and defend. We started with the game brilliantly well, passed the ball well, looked quite comfortable then we go the sending off which meant the game changed. The resilience and toughness behind the scenes at Everton is really good.”
Idrissa Gueye apologises for red card: 'Nothing justifies such behaviour'
Gueye was sent off for violent conduct, he will serve a three-man ban. However, the Senegal international will go to the Africa Cup of Nations at the start of December, so he may not play for Everton again for a couple of months.
Gueye later apologised for the incident in a social media post. “I want to apologise first to my teammate Michael Keane. I take full responsibility for my reaction," he wrote on Instagram.
“I also apologise to my teammates, the staff, the fans and the club. What happened does not reflect who I am or the values I stand for. Emotions can run high, but nothing justifies such behaviour.
“I'll make sure it never happens again."
Jordan Pickford's stunning save as 10-man Everton keep clean sheet
In the first half, Jordan Pickford had one save of note, from Bruno Fernandes. Then Ruben Amorim brought on Mason Mount, moving Amad Diallo to wing-back, giving United presence on the flanks. They penned Everton in. Pickford became busier.
He parried an effort by Bryan Mbeumo, Mount then curling wide from the rebound. Fernandes stabbed over the bar. The goalkeeper’s best saves came from Joshua Zirkzee’s headers. The forward, starting for the first time in 225 days, is yet to score a league goal in 2025.
WATCH: Dewsbury-Hall's stunning winner at Old Trafford
Meanwhile, the man who slotted in for Idrissa Gueye doubled up as the match-winner. Repurposed as a central midfielder, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall nevertheless got forward to great effect, weaving his way between Bruno Fernandes and Leny Yoro to curl in a wonderful shot. “I didn't even know I had that in my locker,” he said. His second Everton goal is destined for a place in their folklore.
'A bad night for Ruben Amorim' - Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher questioned Ruben Amorim’s tactics as Manchester United chased the game against 10-man Everton, as the head coach refused to change his system and the hosts remained with three central defenders as they chased the equaliser.
"This is a bad night for the manager,” Carragher said. “I don't understand how you can stick with something so steadfastly in a situation like that when it's basically one guy up front who's not really up front, you don't need three players there.
"It's one of those moments where I think a lot of people will really question the manager on the back of that defeat. They'll look at the players, and we know the players should do better, but the manager will take a lot of the blame for tonight."
Idrissa Gueye, Michael Keane and other times when team-mates have had scuffles on the pitch
Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye was sent off in the 13th minute of his side’s Premier League game at Manchester United after slapping team-mate Michael Keane.
Gueye remonstrated with Keane after a Manchester United attack broke down and then appeared to slap his team-mate.
He was then sent off by referee Tony Harrington and had to be held back by a number of his Everton team-mates before eventually going down the tunnel.
Everton, remarkably, despite only having 10 men, went on to win the game 1-0.
This isn’t the first time, however, that emotions have spilled over and team-mates have had scuffles on the pitch.
Gary Neville calls Man Utd defeat to 10-man Everton an 'embarrassment'
Gary Neville accused Manchester United of being “complacent” as their unbeaten run came to an end against 10-man Everton, who won at Old Trafford despite Idrissa Gueye’s red card.
"It was nowhere near good enough,” Neville said on Sky Sports. “That was a really bad night for Manchester United, it was an embarrassment at times.
"Forget [the injuries to Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha], there are no excuses. I'm not entertaining that one bit.
"Everton dominated them with 11 men and with 10 men, in a different way of domination, but they dominated them through their fight and their spirit.
"It's complacency, and complacency will kill you. The minute that you think as a football player that you just have to turn up on that pitch and you're Manchester United and you can play or any football club, you're done.”
