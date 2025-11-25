Related video: Amorim frustrated after Utd beaten 1-0 at home by ten-man Everton

David Moyes’s 10-man Everton held on to claim an extraordinary win at Manchester United after Idrissa Gueye was sent off just 13 minutes into the match for slapping team-mate Michael Keane.

Gueye became the first Premier League player to be sent off for fighting a team-mate since 2008 after raising his left hand to slap Keane, following an argument over a loose pass from Gueye that had presented a chance to Bruno Fernandes.

Referee Tony Harrington immediately produced the red card, which was confirmed by VAR Paul Howard, and Everton then stunned Old Trafford by taking the lead thanks to a stunning strike from Kienan Dewsbury-Hall on the half-hour mark.

Improbably, Dewsbury-Hall’s goal was enough for Everton to claim their first win at Old Trafford since 2013, when Moyes was United manager, and the hosts’ recent resurgence under Ruben Amorim. But the red card remained the big talking point.

On Sky Sports, Gary Neville said Gueye’s slap did not warrant a sending off, adding: "They were not fighting, it wasn't a scrap. It could have been dealt with by a yellow. I don't think it needed to be a red."

But the Premier League said: “The referee’s call of red card to Gueye for violent conduct was checked and confirmed by VAR – with the action deemed to be a clear strike to the face of Keane.”

