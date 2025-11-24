Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United host Everton in the Premier League tonight, with Ruben Amorim’s side looking to keep up the pace with the sides chasing European football.

Things may finally be looking up for the Portuguese after passing a year at the helm at Old Trafford, with wins over Sunderland, Liverpool and Brighton and draws against Forest and Tottenham meaning United have gone five matches unbeaten for the first time in his tenure.

However, those two draws provided a reminder of United’s recent struggles in both defence and attack, and they will be wary of the danger poised by David Moyes’ side tonight.

The Toffees arrive in Manchester with four wins, three draws and four losses to start the season, and while these results show that they’re prone to real peaks and troughs in form, the presence of players such as Iliman Ndiaye and Jack Grealish means they’re always a threat.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Manchester United vs Everton?

The match is scheduled to take place on Monday, 24 November at Old Trafford in Greater Manchester. Kick-off is set for 8pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the match on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, while subscribers can also stream the action online via NOWTV. Coverage starts at 6.30pm on both channels.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Ruben Amorim has already announced that summer signing Benjamin Sesko will face “a few weeks” out with a knee issue, while Harry Maguire will also be out with a thing problem. United will have to make a late assessment on the fitness of Kobbie Mainoo too, with the midfielder having training on Friday morning. In more positive news, Lisandro Martinez could return to the matchday squad for the first time since February.

For the visitors, Jarrad Branthwaite is the main long-term absentee, with the England international likely out until next year after requiring surgery on a thigh injury. Nathan Patterson and Merlin Rohl will be out until next month after respective procedures related to groin and hernia issues.

Predicted line-ups

Man Utd: Lammens; de Ligt, Maguire, Shaw; Mazraoui, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Amad, Cunha; Mbeumo.

Everton: Pickford; Garner, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Gueye, Iroegbunam; Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry.