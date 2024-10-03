Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Manchester United face a crunch week with two away trips that could either ease the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag with victories or make his position increasingly precarious with defeats.

First up on Thursday night is a trip to Porto in the Europa League. Porto finished third in the Portuguese league last season and are second this time around, trailing champions Sporting by three points after seven games. They lost their opening Europa League game at Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt, going down 3-2 despite their opponents being reduced to 10 men in the second half.

United endured a limp 1-1 draw with Dutch side Twente, before they were thrashed by Tottenham Hotspur on the weekend. Ten Hag desperately needs his players to respond at Porto, before Sunday’s testing Premier League trip to Aston Villa provides another stiff challenge.

Here is a round-up of Manchester United’s injury concerns.

Kobbie Mainoo

The midfielder was substituted during the 3-0 defeat by Tottenham but trained with the squad this week and appears to be fully fit.

open image in gallery Kobbie Mainoo came off against Spurs ( Getty Images )

Mason Mount

Mount came on against Spurs only to be taken off again with a head injury. He sat out of training this week but it is thought to be a precautionary measure after he suffered a minor cut, rather than any concussion. He is a doubt for Porto but is likely to be available for the weekend’s trip to Aston Villa.

open image in gallery Mason Mount leaves the pitch with a head injury ( Martin Rickett/PA )

Harry Maguire

Maguire missed the Tottenham game with an unspecified knock in training, but he was back in training this week and is expected to be available.

open image in gallery Harry Maguire is set to return quickly from injury ( Action Images via Reuters )

Victor Lindelof

Lindelof is back in training and the Swedish defender could make his first appearance of the season in the coming weeks.

open image in gallery Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof is back in full training ( Martin Rickett/PA )

Luke Shaw

The full-back’s injury troubles have continued this season but he could be back later this month after progress from his calf strain.

open image in gallery Luke Shaw has missed the start of the Premier League season after picking up another injury ( PA )

Leny Yoro

The big-money signing is not expected to be fit until November after fracturing a foot bone. “Yes, he is doing very well,” Ten Hag said last week. “It is very pleasing that his rehab is going in the right direction and I expect him soon, but what I mean by soon, is that he is now in the right planning process.

“He is in the right spot and he will return as soon as possible into the squad and then the team training.”

open image in gallery Leny Yoro, on crutches, is yet to play for the club ( Getty Images )

Tyrell Malacia

The full-back missed the entire 2023-24 season with a knee injury, but he was named in United’s Europa League group stage squad to suggest a return is imminent. However, Malacia has still not featured in team training so November is a likely return.