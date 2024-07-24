Manchester United push ahead with controversial plan to cut 250 jobs

Support truly

Manchester United will press ahead with controversial plans to cut 250 jobs as part of the major overhaul being conducted by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos.

On Tuesday, 23 July, hundreds of staff members were informed that they are at risk of redundancy, with the club’s new ownership looking to cut around 25 per cent of the current workforce, which currently stands at over 1,100 staff.

United fly out to California for their pre-season tour of the USA today (24 July), with some staff who were preparing to accompany the team to the USA being told last week that they would not be making the journey as their jobs were under threat.

The club have so far declined to comment on the cuts, which come as part of an internal review ordered by Ineos. Ratcliffe appointed Interpath, a corporate restructuring firm, to analyse how the club could be run more economically, and interim chief executive Jean-Claude Blanc initially informed staff of the cuts earlier this month.

There is thought to be discontent among staff regarding the cuts, with plenty of attention paid to the vast sums that the club have spent on underperforming players.

Speaking at the latest fans’ forum meeting, chief operating officer Collette Roche tried to explain the reasoning behind the cuts. She said that “significant transformation is required to meet the challenges we face to be successful on and off the pitch”.

“We believe greater efficiency can lead to better outcomes. One of the reasons we need to reduce costs is to maximise funds available for investment in our priorities of football success and improving infrastructure.”

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is trying to overhaul the culture at Old Trafford ( PA Wire )

So far this summer, United have spent around £90m on the signing of Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee from Lille and Bologna respectively.

The club has raised just over £30m through sales, with Willy Kambwala, Donny van de Beek and Mason Greenwood departing, though they are still looking to recruit several more players before the transfer window closes on 30 August.

United’s pre-season tour begins against Arsenal on 27 July in LA, before they play Real Betis in San Diego on 1 August and then Liverpool in South Carolina on 3 August.