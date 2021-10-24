✕ Close Liverpool manager defends Man United player ahead of big EPL clash

Manchester United and Liverpool go head-to-head at Old Trafford this afternoon in the latest chapter from arguably the biggest rivalry in the English game – if not world football.

Liverpool enter the fixture in third place in the Premier League, knowing a win here would bring them to within a point of leaders Chelsea. Last time out, Jurgen Klopp’s side edged Atletico Madrid 3-2 in an exciting Champions League group-stage meeting, in which Mohamed Salah was the star yet again. The forward netted a stunning solo goal against Man City earlier this month before repeating the trick in last weekend’s 5-0 thrashing of Watford, following those strikes with a brace against Atletico.

United, meanwhile, were also 3-2 winners in the Champions League in their most recent outing – a late Cristiano Ronaldo header sealing a stunning comeback win against visitors Atalanta. Prior to that game, criticism of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer began to mount following a 4-2 loss at Leicester in the Premier League, a result that extended the Red Devils’ winless run in the division to three matches. Will seventh-placed United end that streak here? Can Solskjaer prove his quality against a rampant Liverpool and revered Klopp? Find out by following live updates from Man United vs Liverpool below, after the conclusion of West Ham vs Spurs.