Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Follow all the latest updates from Old Trafford as rivals clash in a huge game
Manchester United and Liverpool go head-to-head at Old Trafford this afternoon in the latest chapter from arguably the biggest rivalry in the English game – if not world football.
Liverpool enter the fixture in third place in the Premier League, knowing a win here would bring them to within a point of leaders Chelsea. Last time out, Jurgen Klopp’s side edged Atletico Madrid 3-2 in an exciting Champions League group-stage meeting, in which Mohamed Salah was the star yet again. The forward netted a stunning solo goal against Man City earlier this month before repeating the trick in last weekend’s 5-0 thrashing of Watford, following those strikes with a brace against Atletico.
United, meanwhile, were also 3-2 winners in the Champions League in their most recent outing – a late Cristiano Ronaldo header sealing a stunning comeback win against visitors Atalanta. Prior to that game, criticism of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer began to mount following a 4-2 loss at Leicester in the Premier League, a result that extended the Red Devils’ winless run in the division to three matches. Will seventh-placed United end that streak here? Can Solskjaer prove his quality against a rampant Liverpool and revered Klopp? Find out by following live updates from Man United vs Liverpool below, after the conclusion of West Ham vs Spurs.
West Ham 1 - 0 Tottenham
84 mins: Substitutions for both teams as Tottenham bring on Giovani Lo Celso and Bryan Gil who replace Tanguy Ndombele and Sergio Reguilon.
Said Benrahma is replaced with Manuel Lanzini for West Ham.
Son swings a corner into the box for Tottenham but Fornals clears the danger.
West Ham 1 - 0 Tottenham
81 mins: Soucek is there again to block Moura’s pass into the box, from central this time. Cresswell sends the ball up to Fornals who receives some support from Antonio as Skipp comes across to tackle him. Antonio keeps the ball in play and slides it into the box for Benrahma. He shoots but Lloris charges down the shot close to the near post.
West Ham 1 - 0 Tottenham
78 mins: West Ham have dropped deeper since they scored. Not enough that they can’t get out but they’ve definitely flicked on the switch to defend this lead.
A cross into the box from the left is cleared by Soucek. Tottenham are getting all of the ball now.
West Ham 1 - 0 Tottenham
75 mins: Tottenham look to respond with Ndombele sliding a pass into the box towards Kane only for Zouma to lunge in front of the forward and clear the ball.
That goal could be vital for West Ham. Can Tottenham find an equaliser? 15 minutes to play.
Manchester United vs Liverpool line-ups
MUFC XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford, Ronaldo.
LFC XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Keita, Henderson, Milner, Salah, Firmino, Jota.
GOAL! West Ham 1 - 0 Tottenham (Antonio, 72’)⚽️
72 mins: There’s the breakthrough! Aaron Cresswell takes the corner and sends an outswinging cross into the six-yard box. Michail Antonio is being marked by Harry Kane but squeezes in front of him just as the ball drops into the box. Antonio sticks out his right leg and guides the ball away from Hugo Lloris picking out the near bottom corner. West Ham have the lead!
West Ham 0 - 0 Tottenham
71 mins: Chance! Reguilon intercepts a pass from Fornals and tries to be too clever with his clearance. He wants to knock it around the midfielder and run the ball clear but instead Fornals wins the ball back. He takes it into the box and shoots, a deflection loops the ball into the air and Lloris tips it over the bar for a West Ham corner.
West Ham 0 - 0 Tottenham
69 mins: Harry Kane tries bully his way through three defenders but loses the ball in the West Ham box. Fabianski throws it out ot Johnson who sends a long ball up the pitch for Antonio. The striker chases after the bouncing ball but Lloris gets to it first and jumps high to kick the ball clear. He collides into Antonio with the follow through and takes the wind out of the big forward.
West Ham 0 - 0 Tottenham
66 mins: Tottenham win free kick just inside the West Ham final third. Son knocks it to Moura who plays it back to Hojbjerg. Hojbjerg passes the ball out to Reguilon to swhip a cross in from the opposite wing but Romero is unable to control the dropping ball and the Hammers work it clear.
West Ham 0 - 0 Tottenham
63 mins: Declan Rice collects the ball in midfield and drives up the pitch. It take it around two Tottenham players and gets urged on by the home fans. Antonio makes a run in behind but he’s offside when Rice passes him the ball. Play continues though until Antonio cuts the ball back to Benrahma who has a shot deflected out of play.
