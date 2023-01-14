✕ Close Eric Cantona says Man United no longer have 'pulling power' for best talent

Manchester United and Manchester City meet at Old Trafford for the 189th Manchester derby this afternoon with both teams desperate for points to move closer to realising their Premier League ambitions.

City are in an intense battle for the title with Arsenal, currently trailing the Londoners by five points meaning they can scarcely afford to slip up, while United are competing with the likes of Newcastle, Tottenham and Liverpool for a top-four spot.

Having said that, if the Red Devils do get revenge for the 6-3 humbling they suffered at the hands of their city rivals back in October, they will move just a point behind Pep Guardiola’s men and can perhaps begin to dream of a title charge.

Certainly, Erik ten Hag has them playing with confidence, as the Dutchman has now won 20 of his first 27 competitive matches in charge - the fewest games taken to reach this landmark by any manager in the club’s history - and United are on a run of just one loss in the 18 matches since the derby defeat three months ago.

Follow all the action from Old Trafford with our live blog below: