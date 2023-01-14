Man Utd vs Man City LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Haaland faces Rashford
Manchester United and Manchester City meet at Old Trafford for the 189th Manchester derby this afternoon with both teams desperate for points to move closer to realising their Premier League ambitions.
City are in an intense battle for the title with Arsenal, currently trailing the Londoners by five points meaning they can scarcely afford to slip up, while United are competing with the likes of Newcastle, Tottenham and Liverpool for a top-four spot.
Having said that, if the Red Devils do get revenge for the 6-3 humbling they suffered at the hands of their city rivals back in October, they will move just a point behind Pep Guardiola’s men and can perhaps begin to dream of a title charge.
Certainly, Erik ten Hag has them playing with confidence, as the Dutchman has now won 20 of his first 27 competitive matches in charge - the fewest games taken to reach this landmark by any manager in the club’s history - and United are on a run of just one loss in the 18 matches since the derby defeat three months ago.
Follow all the action from Old Trafford with our live blog below:
Manchester City stats
And a few stats about City as well
- Manchester City have won three successive Premier League away matches.
- City scored multiple goals in eight of their opening nine league fixtures this season, but have since done so in only three of their last eight games.
- Kevin de Bruyne has failed to score or assist in any of his last five Premier League appearances, his longest such run since a 10-match streak between December 2018 and March 2019.
- This is Pep Guardiola’s 500th top-flight match as a manager. His 76% win percentage is the best of any manager in Europe’s top five leagues to have taken charge of 100 or more games since Guardiola’s first season in 2008-09.
- Guardiola has won six competitive Manchester derbies at Old Trafford, twice as many as at the Etihad Stadium.
Manchester United stats
A few relevant stats about United ahead of the derby
- Manchester United have earned an unsurpassed 35 points in the Premier League since beating Liverpool on 22 August.
- They can win five successive league games for the first time since April 2021. That run included a 2-0 victory at Manchester City.
- United have earned nine consecutive home victories in all competitions for the first time since December 2017. That streak was ended by a 2-1 Premier League defeat versus Manchester City.
- The Red Devils have lost four successive league games against City, by an aggregate score of 16-6. They have never suffered five successive defeats versus the title holders.
- Marcus Rashford has scored in all six Manchester United fixtures since the World Cup. However, Rashford hasn’t scored in any of his last five appearances against Manchester City, managing just one shot on target in total.
Head to head stats
A few stats and facts about the sides’ head to head record to get you started this morning
- Manchester City’s 6-3 Premier League win against Manchester United in October set a record for most goals in the Manchester derby.
- Man Utd have lost the last three league meetings between the sides. A fourth in a row would equal their Premier League record for defeats against the same opponent, set against Liverpool in 2002 and City in 2014.
- City have won nine of their past 14 visits to Old Trafford in all competitions, directly following a run of one victory in 32 attempts.
- United could go four successive home games without scoring against City for just the second time, and first since 1914.
‘It’s time to prove ourselves’: Pep Guardiola wants Manchester City derby statement
Pep Guardiola has urged his Manchester City players to prove their title credentials this weekend against a Manchester United side he considers genuine contenders for the crown.
The champions’ status as Premier League title favourites has been called into question after a number of frustrating results in recent outings.
City were held to a draw by struggling Everton a fortnight ago and Guardiola admitted his team fell way below the standard he expects as they were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Southampton in midweek.
City, second in the table, were also beaten by Brentford in their final match before the World Cup break in November.
By contrast, United have hit a rich vein of form and will head into Saturday’s derby showdown at Old Trafford fourth in the table and on the back of a run of eight successive wins in all competitions.
Early team news
Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot will miss the game after being forced off with a hamstring injury in the first half of the midweek win over Charlton in the Carabao Cup, while midfielder Donny van de Beek has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury and Axel Tuanzebe is also sidelined.
Anthony Martial suffered a small leg injury that has affected his ability to train this week and Erik ten Hag says he will be assessed ahead of the encounter.
Ruben Dias remains sidelined with a hamstring injury for Manchester City and fellow centre-back John Stones, who missed the Carabao Cup defeat at Southampton due to fitness concerns, has also been confirmed as out by Pep Guardiola.
Predicted line-ups
Manchester United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial
Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Laporte, Akanji, Ake; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish
Latest odds
Here are the latest odds ahead of the match. Man City still favourites despite a couple of recent wobbles and perhaps there’s value in Man Utd at almost 3/1 at home, given the form they are in
Manchester United: 29/10
Draw: 29/10
Manchester City: 10/11
Is Manchester United vs Manchester City on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Manchester United enter this afternoon’s derby full of confidence as they face Manchester City on a run of just one loss in the 18 matches since being humbled 6-3 by their rivals back in October.
That sole defeat was a 3-1 reverse to Aston Villa in early November and since the World Cup break, the Red Devils have won six games in all competitions - most recently a hard-fought 3-0 win over plucky League One side Charlton in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.
Marcus Rashford came off the bench to score twice in that victory, taking his goal tally to a remarkable seven in six games since returning from Qatar to confirm himself as perhaps the most in-form attacker in Europe on current form.
If United can get revenge for October’s heavy defeat, they will record a ninth successive victory in all competitions - equalling their longest winning streak since Sir Alex Ferguson retired as manager.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Manchester derby:
Manchester United vs Manchester City
