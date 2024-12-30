Manchester United vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League team news with Marcus Rashford set to return to squad
Ruben Amorim is looking for his third win in the league since taking over in November
Manchester United host Newcastle United in the Premier League this evening, with the home side desperate for three points as they look to rise from 14th in the table.
Ruben Amorim’s team has fallen to embarrassing defeats to Bournemouth and Wolves over the last two matches, and the Portuguese has just two wins in the league so far during his tenure.
And United face a Newcastle side who have found form in recent weeks, with consecutive 4-0 wins followed by a 3-0 victory over Aston Villa last time out.
After a mixed start to the season, the Magpies find themselves in seventh ahead of kick-off, with the potential to move into fifth if they grab three points tonight.
And with the recent form of both sides, Newcastle have rarely had a better chance to earn a first league win at Old Trafford since 2013.
Follow all the latest updates from Old Trafford below:
Man Utd vs Newcastle LIVE
United are desperately hunting three points to take them up from 14th, while a win for Newcastle would take them into fifth ahead of the new year.
United are desperately hunting three points to take them up from 14th, while a win for Newcastle would take them into fifth ahead of the new year.
And we’ll have all the latest news, updates and team news here.
Man Utd vs Newcastle LIVE
Manchester United see out 2024 with a home clash against Newcastle United at Old Trafford this evening.
Ruben Amorim’s side slumped to a disappointing 2-0 defeat at Wolves on Boxing Day, leaving the Red Devils scrambling in 14th place in the Premier League table.
However, Newcastle thrashed Aston Villa 3-0 in a game which saw Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak and Joelinton all get on the scoresheet.
Heading into this contest, Newcastle are seven points clear of Man Utd as the Magpies look to extend their winning run to five games.
Is Man Utd vs Newcastle on TV?
When is Man Utd vs Newcastle?
Man Utd vs Newcastle is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Monday 30 December at Old Trafford.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.
If you do not have a Sky Sports subscription, you can buy a NOWTV day pass.
If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Early team news
Some early, major team news from Old Trafford - Marcus Rashford appears to be back in the Manchester United squad.
Manchester United vs Newcastle early team news
Bruno Fernandes is suspended after his red card against Wolves, as is Manuel Ugarte after reaching the five yellow card threshold. Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw and Mason Mount remain absent.
Tino Livramento could return after illness for Newcastle but Sven Botman, Emil Krafth, Nick Pope, Jamaal Lascelles and Callum Wilson remain unavailable for Eddie Howe.
