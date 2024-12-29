The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Is Man Utd vs Newcastle on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture
Everything you need to know ahead of the clash on 30 December
Manchester United see out 2024 with a home clash against Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Monday night.
Ruben Amorim’s side slumped to a disappointing 2-0 defeat at Wolves on Boxing Day, leaving the Red Devils scrambling in 14th place in the Premier League table.
However, Newcastle United thrashed Aston Villa 3-0 in a game which saw Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak and Joelinton all get on the scoresheet.
Heading into this contest, Newcastle are seven points clear of Man Utd as the Magpies look to extend their winning run to five games.
Here’s everything you need to know:
When is Man Utd vs Newcastle?
Man Utd vs Newcastle is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Monday 30 December at Old Trafford.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.
If you do not have a Sky Sports subscription, you can buy a NOWTV day pass.
If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Team news
Bruno Fernandes is suspended after his red card against Wolves, while Marcus Rashford looks set to be left out of the matchday squad once again. Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw and Mason Mount remain absent.
Valentino Livramento could return after illness, but Sven Botman, Emil Krafth, Nick Pope, Jamaal Lascelles and Callum Wilson remain unavailable for Eddie Howe.
Predicted line-ups
Man Utd XI: Onana, Mazraoui, Yoro, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot; Mainoo, Ugarte, Eriksen; Diallo, Hojlund
Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Gordon, Murphy, Isak
Odds
Man Utd win 9/5
Draw 11/4
Newcastle win 31/20
