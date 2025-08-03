Ruben Amorim has “no doubts” that Man United can win Premier League and Champions League again

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim has said he has “no doubts” that Manchester United can reach the highs of Premier League and Champions League glory again, echoing bullish comments made by his player Luke Shaw on the club’s pre-season tour.

United finished 15th last term in a dismal season, their lowest league finish since 1989-90, and lost the Europa League final to Tottenham to finish without silverware.

But Amorim, who said the “hardest part” of his job was going to games “know[ing] that we are not going to be competitive”, felt confident that things could be turned around in his first full season as manager.

Speaking to various publications on Sunday ahead of their friendly against Everton in Chicago, Amorim said: “I know it's a massive gap from where we finished - but it's Manchester United. We need to return to Europe.”

Asked whether United can win the Premier League and Champions League again, he said, “I have no doubts.

“There are some things you cannot buy that this club has: pedigree, history, fans. With all these things, if we have a different culture, we can return to our place.”

His comments echoed Shaw’s, who said earlier in this tour that, “The aim has to be to win the Premier League,” he said. “I know people will be questioning me after last season, but it has to be that.”

Shaw also made a comment that there were “no stragglers” in the United team, with a major clearout of players taking place and several expensive signings heading for the exit door or out of favour.

The exiles Jadon Sancho, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Tyrrell Malacia were not included in the pre-season squad and have been given the opportunity to explore the possibility of moves away, while Marcus Rashford has been offloaded to Barcelona on loan.

open image in gallery Garnacho is among the figures to be sidelined at Old Trafford ( Martin Rickett/PA Wire )

Amorim gave a matter-of-fact explanation of the state of affairs at Old Trafford. “There are players that clearly show they don't want to be here and that is normal. They are not bad and I'm good. I'm not bad and they are good,” he said.

“If the market closes and then they are Manchester United players, we as a club have to treat them in the same conditions. But in this moment I'm just working with the players that I think are going to stay and the other guys are trying to find a solution for their careers.”

Of Garnacho, who abruptly fell out of favour at the end of last season, Amorim said, “He's a really talented boy and sometimes things don't work out. You cannot explain specifically what it is.

“But I have the feeling, I think it's clear that Garnacho wants a different thing with a different leadership and I can understand that. So I think it's not a problem.”

The 40-year-old evidently sees his tenure as a long-term project. He said, “I want to be manager of Manchester United for a while,” later asserting he wanted to be at the club for “20 years”.

“And I took five years to choose this club so I don't want to fail,” he added.