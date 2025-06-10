The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Man United set Alejandro Garnacho price as Chelsea and Aston Villa join five-club race for winger
United have set a price of £70m for the winger with Napoli, Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen all showing interest
Manchester United have set a price of £70m for Alejandro Garnacho as they court interest from a series of clubs.
All of Aston Villa, Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Napoli and Bayer Leverkusen are monitoring the 20-year-old's situation.
United are open to selling Garnacho as they seek to escalate an extreme overhaul of the squad this summer.
The Argentina international is seen as one of the few sellable players who could command a high price.
And Garnacho cast doubt on his own future after the Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in Bilbao.
After he was dropped from the starting line-up, Garnacho called United’s season “s***” and stated: “I’m going to try to enjoy the summer and see what happens next”.
A move to Napoli fell down due to a price difference in January, at the same time that a move to Chelsea was mooted.Both have been broached about a potential move.
Aston Villa are a more surprise interest, but any activity would depend on whether they sell Morgan Rogers, who has his own interest from Chelsea and Arsenal.
Leverkusen have meanwhile just appointed Erik ten Hag, who gave Garnacho his break at United and was a huge fan of his pace.
With Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Antony all expected to leave the club this summer, United need to acquire more attacking options.
They have signed Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m and have made a formal approach for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo.
