Man Utd vs Arsenal prediction, team news & bet builder tips

Manchester United kick off their Premier League season on Sunday, taking on Arsenal in the late kick-off, as they look to make a huge improvement on last season.

The Red Devils, who have won the title 20 times, finished 15th in May, 32 points behind Sunday’s opponents and 42 behind the Champions Liverpool, which is the same as the number of points they picked up from their 38 games.

Boss Ruben Amorim only took charge in November, and it was anything but a dream start to life at Old Trafford, winning just 16 of his 42 games in charge, but after spending just shy of £200m, he will be confident of a huge improvement this time around.

The Gunners would also love an improvement on their league position after finishing as runners-up for the last three seasons; the last time they bettered that was back in 2003/04, when they won the last of their 13 league titles.

United have actually been champions more recently, winning their last title back in 2012/13.

Mikel Arteta has spent a similar amount as Amorim, bringing in five players, including strikers Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres, who he hopes can take them to the next step.

Gyokeres was long linked with a move to Old Trafford to link up with his former Sporting manager, but instead, after scoring 57 goals in 49 appearances last season, he joined Arsenal for £64m.

Man Utd vs Arsenal tips: United to get off to a flying start

According to the Premier League winner odds, Arsenal are second favourites behind Liverpool, while United are fifth in the betting behind City and Chelsea. You can also get 15/4 on United finishing in the Premier League top four odds, while the Gunners are 1/5.

The first game of the season is always hard to predict, but this is the perfect fixture for both sides to see where they’re at.

United have lost just two of their last 18 home league games against Arsenal, winning 10 and drawing six; however, both of those defeats have occurred since Arteta took charge.

A win on Sunday would be the Reds' 100th over Arsenal in all competitions. They have met 243 times with United winning 99, Arsenal 89 and 55 draws, and a victory this weekend would make them the first ever team to beat Arsenal 100 times.

Football betting sites have installed Arsenal as favourites, while United are home underdogs in the latest Premier League odds.

The visitors have scored in each of their last 11 away league games at Old Trafford, which could make a compelling case for targeting a score draw. An even bolder bet would be to take the 6/1 odds on both teams to score and United to win.

United’s biggest issue last season was scoring goals with just 44 league goals but the signing of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko should certainly fix that problem.

Man Utd vs Arsenal prediction 1 : Both teams to score and United to win - 6/1 Bet365

Man Utd vs Arsenal betting: Mbeumo to shine on debut

Former Brentford striker Mbeumo scored the first goal in 10 different games last season, on his way to scoring 21 goals for club and country, including against Arsenal in a 3-1 defeat.

He also scored in the first minute in two consecutive games against Tottenham and West Ham, and he would no doubt love to get his United career off to a flying start.

Betting sites are offering 10/1 on him doing it again on Sunday, you can also get 11/1 on him scoring last, but we like the price for him to score anytime on his Old Trafford bow.

Man Utd vs Arsenal prediction 2: Bryan Mbuemo to score anytime - 17/5 BetVictor

Man Utd vs Arsenal team news

