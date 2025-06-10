Rayan Cherki signs for Manchester City on five-year deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City have completed the signing of France midfielder Rayan Cherki from Lyon for an initial fee of 36million euros (£30.5m).

The 21-year-old moves after an impressive season with Lyon in which he scored 12 goals and provided 20 assists in 40 appearances.

He also made an eye-catching debut for France last week when he came off the bench and scored in a 5-4 Nations League loss to Spain.

Cherki has put pen to paper on a five-year deal which will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2030.

He said: “This is a dream for me. Honestly, to be joining a club like Manchester City and have the opportunity to make the next step in my career here is something very, very special.

“I have worked so hard for this all my life. I love this sport, and I can’t wait to develop further here in Manchester with Pep (Guardiola) and his backroom staff.

“Everyone knows how good City are – they have been so successful for many years now. The responsibility to help the team continue winning is something I want to embrace.

“I would only leave Lyon for a project I really believe in and everything at City suggests I can develop my game and help the team be successful in the future. I can’t wait to show City fans what I can do.”