Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Arne Slot’s league leaders face struggling hosts
Slot’s team could open up an 11-point advantage at the top of the table
Manchester City host Liverpool in the Premier League with the leaders looking to establish an 11-point lead at the top of the table.
Arne Slot’s side could only manage a draw to Villa in midweek, but Arsenal’s loss against West Ham gives the Merseyside club an ideal opportunity to swell their advantage again as they look to take another significant step towards the title. In a different season, this might have been a fixture of even greater consequence, but Manchester City’s trials and travails leave them languishing down in fourth rather than in hot pursuit of their opponents.
An embarrassing exit from the Champions League in midweek at the hands of Real Madrid only increased the scrutiny on a side that seems to have totally lost their way. With the FA Cup now their own realistic hope of a trophy, Pep Guardiola’s side will hope to provide a different input in the title race as they look to throw their familiar foe off course.
Pep Guardiola confident Manchester City can match Liverpool in one-off clash
Pep Guardiola accepts Manchester City are not challenging Liverpool for the title this season but is convinced they can still match them on their day.
After winning the Premier League for the past four years, City find themselves in an unfamiliar position outside the race for top spot this season.
Yet City can still have a big say in matters as they host current leaders Liverpool in a headline encounter that has implications for the title picture and the champions’ own relatively modest top-four aims.
Guardiola speechless over Jamie Carragher’s comments on Erling Haaland’s absence
Pep Guardiola was lost for words when told of Jamie Carragher’s thoughts on Erling Haaland’s absence against Real Madrid in midweek.
Manchester City’s top scorer did not get off the bench as the Premier League champions crashed out of the Champions League at the Bernabeu Stadium on Wednesday, having been troubled by a knee injury.
Former Liverpool defender Carragher, now a prominent TV pundit, suggested the Norway international had not wanted to come up against Real centre-back Antonio Rudiger, saying he could have “Rudiger-itis”.
Liverpool, Man City and a turning point in the Premier League title race
By the time Liverpool got back from Birmingham, Arne Slot was already trying to be composed about a game that could really have gone either way. Darwin Nunez could and should have won it, sure, but Liverpool also had to come from behind against Aston Villa. Slot is trying to point to the potential value of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s equaliser.
The emotional swing feels a bit like the title race itself and of course, that is the context everything is now being put into.
It’s all the more pronounced given this is a week that could well prove a turning point. Liverpool face a trip to Manchester City before an awkward home match against Newcastle United. Arsenal have a more forgiving run but a much more punishing injury list. Mikel Merino has nevertheless given them a new impetus, that invigorating sense of an unexpected solution at a problematic time.
Liverpool and Man City are a world apart this season and the difference is clear
When Liverpool were looking for Jurgen Klopp’s successor, Arne Slot ticked a lot of boxes. He had overperformed relative to his budget. He had improved players with his coaching skills. He played the right brand of football. He was seen as a fine communicator.
One factor attracted less attention at the time. Liverpool noted Slot’s approach to sports science, to Feyenoord’s medical record. “At Feyenoord we kept our players fit – available is a better word – but we were always one of the fittest teams in the league as well when it came to running or the last 25 minutes of the game,” Slot said this month. As Liverpool head to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, unbeaten in 22 league games and 17 points clear of the reigning champions, there are smaller numbers their rivals may seek to emulate.
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s LIVE coverage of one of the most eagerly-anticipated Premier League fixtures of every season. Manchester City and Liverpool have produced so many brilliant battles over the last few years, but this one feels different - the table-toppers come to the Etihad Stadium to face a home side that has seemed totally lost of late and facing the very real prospect of a trophy-less season.
Can Pep Guardiola and his team still have a say in the title race. Kick off is at 4.30pm GMT.
