Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Arne Slot’s league leaders face struggling hosts

Top four finish would be ‘unbelievable’, admits Pep Guardiola

Manchester City host Liverpool in the Premier League with the leaders looking to establish an 11-point lead at the top of the table.

Arne Slot’s side could only manage a draw to Villa in midweek, but Arsenal’s loss against West Ham gives the Merseyside club an ideal opportunity to swell their advantage again as they look to take another significant step towards the title. In a different season, this might have been a fixture of even greater consequence, but Manchester City’s trials and travails leave them languishing down in fourth rather than in hot pursuit of their opponents.

An embarrassing exit from the Champions League in midweek at the hands of Real Madrid only increased the scrutiny on a side that seems to have totally lost their way. With the FA Cup now their own realistic hope of a trophy, Pep Guardiola’s side will hope to provide a different input in the title race as they look to throw their familiar foe off course.

Follow all of the latest from the Etihad with our live blog below: