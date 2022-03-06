Manchester United will hope to knock rivals Manchester City’s hopes of retaining the Premier League title as the two sides meet at the Etihad Stadium.

Ralf Rangnick’s side were held by Watford last time out, continuing a prolonged run of middling performances since the arrival of the German at the end of November.

With a competitive chase for European places likely to run and run until the end of the season, Rangnick will hope his side can steal a vital point or three away from home.

Pep Guardiola has said that Manchester City may have to win every league game they have left in the season to hold off Liverpool and will expect a strong derby performance.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the cross-city fixture:

When and where is it?

The Manchester Derby will kick-off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 6 March at the Etihad Stadium.

How can I watch?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HD, with coverage due to begin at 4pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Team news

Ruben Dias is a doubt for Manchester City, with the club awaiting the results of tests on a leg injury that forced the Portuguese defender off during the 2-0 cup win against Peterborough. Nathan Ake was also withdrawn at half-time of that fifth round tie at London Road with what was described as a knock. Oleksandr Zinchenko started in that game and was given the captain’s armband by Fernandinho and could again feature despite the Russian invasion of his native Ukraine.

Edinson Cavani (groin) and an ill Scott McTominay missed Manchester United’s 0-0 draw with Watford, but the Scottish midfielder trained with his teammates on Wednesday.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Gundogan; Foden, Silva, Sterling.

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Varane, Telles; McTominay, Fred; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo.

Odds

Manchester City 2/5

Draw 21/5

Manchester United 8/1

Prediction

Pep Guardiola has said that Manchester City may have to win every game if they hope to defend their Premier League title, and given the recent indifferent performances of their cross-city rivals, he’ll be confident his side can secure victory. Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United