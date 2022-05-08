After a midweek Champions League exit, Manchester City take on Newcastle aiming to rebound in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola’s side now remain in just a single competition, topping the table with just four games left but needing to hold off Liverpool.

Their opponents showed last week that they will pose a danger, nearly stealing a point from Manchester City’s title rivals.

Eddie Howe has lost every Premier League game against Manchester City during his managerial career.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

When and where is it?

Manchester City vs Newcastle is due to kick-off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 8 May at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage set to start at 4pm BST. Subscribers can watch the game via the Sky Go app or player.

Team News

Pep Guardiola confirmed on Friday that Kevin De Bruyne’s substitution against Real Madrid was for tactical reasons rather than due to injury, so the Belgian is set to be involved. Kyle Walker made an ahead-of-schedule return for the semi-final exit but did not last 90 minutes, and may start on the bench; John Stones appears unlikely to figure having not been fit enough to travel to the Spanish capital.

Kieran Trippier (fractured foot) has been back in training for Newcastle, a welcome end-of-season boost for Eddie Howe. A spot on the bench appears his likeliest route back to the matchday squad at this stage, where he may be joined by Callum Wilson - the striker is another recent returnee after injury.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Ake, Laporte, Zinchenko; Bernardo, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Krafth, Lascelles, Burn, Targett; Willock, Shelvey, Guimaraes; Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin

Odds

Manchester City win 1/5

Draw 38/5

Newcastle win 20/1

Prediction

Newcastle take an early lead, but Manchester City are able to reset and keep their title chase on track. Manchester City 3-1 Newcastle