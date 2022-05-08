Manchester City welcome Newcastle to the Etihad Stadium hoping to remain ideally placed to secure another Premier League triumph.

Win their last four games and the title will again be Manchester-bound.

But Eddie Howe’s side will be a danger, particularly with Manchester City perhaps still suffering from an emotionally and physically draining Champions League semi-final exit to Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola must also contend with a couple of injury doubts defensively.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

When and where is it?

Manchester City vs Newcastle is due to kick-off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 8 May at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage set to start at 4pm BST. Subscribers can watch the game via the Sky Go app or player.

Team News

Pep Guardiola confirmed on Friday that Kevin De Bruyne’s substitution against Real Madrid was for tactical reasons rather than due to injury, so the Belgian is set to be involved. Kyle Walker made an ahead-of-schedule return for the semi-final exit but did not last 90 minutes, and may start on the bench; John Stones appears unlikely to figure having not been fit enough to travel to the Spanish capital.

Kieran Trippier (fractured foot) has been back in training for Newcastle, a welcome end-of-season boost for Eddie Howe. A spot on the bench appears his likeliest route back to the matchday squad at this stage, where he may be joined by Callum Wilson - the striker is another recent returnee after injury.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Ake, Laporte, Zinchenko; Bernardo, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Krafth, Lascelles, Burn, Targett; Willock, Shelvey, Guimaraes; Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin

Odds

Manchester City win 1/5

Draw 38/5

Newcastle win 20/1

Prediction

Newcastle take an early lead, but Manchester City are able to reset and keep their title chase on track. Manchester City 3-1 Newcastle