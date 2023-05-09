Real Madrid vs Man City LIVE: Latest updates and team news from Champions League semi-final
Pep Guardiola’s side travel to the Spanish captial to take on the reigning champions
Real Madrid host the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Manchester City as they continue to chase another European trophy.
Having lost the La Liga title to Barcelona, Carlo Ancelotti’s side are targeting European glory to ensure their season ends on a high but they will face tough competition against Manchester City. Los Blancos have already progressed beyond two English clubs in the knockout rounds, beating Liverpool and Chelsea, and are looking to claim a third Premier League scalp on their way to the final.
Manchester City, meanwhile, are in outstanding form and desperately covet the continental crown that has so far eluded them. Pep Guardiola’s men are still on the hunt for a potential treble (Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup) this season. To get to the Istanbul final, though, they will have to get past the defending champions, with Carlo Ancelotti’s serial winners back in the last four and likely to provide a stern test.
Follow all the action as Real Madrid host Manchester City in the Champions League semi-finals:
Real Madrid vs Man City
Victory for Man City this evening would make them the first English club to beat Real Madrid away from home in the Champions League on more than one occasion.
Thibaut Courtois thinks he deserves the Ballon d’Or - stopping Erling Haaland could prove his case
It wasn’t all that long ago that Thibaut Courtois was bemoaning being only the seventh-best footballer on the planet. Not the seventh-best goalkeeper - he had top spot in that award sewn up - but seventh overall.
His case was as routine as it was sensible: we’ve won everything, I’ve played a huge part, I should be considered as one of the greatest - or, in his eyes, the greatest. Ultimately his reasons counted for plenty, just for the wrong player: teammate Karim Benzema picked up the Ballon d’Or in October.
Since then, Courtois has suffered the indignity of being No1 for perhaps the biggest underperformers on the grandest stage - Belgium at the World Cup - but with Real Madrid he continues to be in the spotlight with pivotal performances and in the running for major honours.
Courtois thinks he deserves the Ballon d’Or - so can he stop Haaland?
The Real Madrid No1 is aiming for team and individual glory but Man City’s free-scoring striker poses his toughest assignment of the season
Real Madrid vs Man City team changes
Carlo Ancelotti makes two changes to the Real Madrid team that defeated Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final last time out. Antonio Rudiger replaces Eder Militao in defence while Luka Modric returns in place of Aurelien Tchouameni in midfield.
There are six changes to the Manchester City that beat Leeds in their last outing. At the back, Kyle Walker, John Stones and Ruben Dias join Manuel Akanji while Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish all come into midfield.
Nathan Ake, Aymeric Laporte, Rico Lewis, Riyad Mahrez, Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden all drop out.
Man City line-up
Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias; Stones, Rodri; Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland
Real Madrid vs Man City
For the second season in a row and the third time overall Real Madrid and Manchester City meet in the Champions League semi-finals.
The Spanish side have won both previous contests on their way to claiming the trophy, beating City 1-0 on aggregate in 2015/16 and edging through a spectacular tie 6-5 on aggregate after extra time 12 months ago.
Tonight’s encounter is set to be another fascinating game, can City get one over Madrid this time around?
‘One day we will win it'
Man City boss, Pep Guardiola, is certain that the club will win the Champions League but is wary of Real Madrid’s threat after the Spanish champions knocked them out of the tournament last seaosn.
“We arrive here with encouragement. The way we are playing is really good.” said Guardiola, “We are not here for revenge just another opportunity.
“One day we will win it. We come here this season to do it. It didn’t happen last year because we played Real in this competition.”
Ancelotti on facing Manchester City
Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti, spoke about tonight’s match saying that his team will compete with the ‘unstoppable’ Man City.
“Man City may seem unstoppable, but we will have our chances and we can compete.” said Ancelotti, “We are not thinking about stopping just one player - they are a team. We want a positive result.
“We don’t want to suffer, we want to play well. The objective is to avoid problems. It will be a demanding match.”
Real Madrid vs Man City latest odds and prediction
Latest odds for Real Madrid vs Man City:
Real Madrid to win - 9/4
Draw - 47/17
Manchester City to win - 5/4
An entertaining draw leaves things intriguingly poised ahead of the second leg. Real Madrid 2-2 Manchester City
Real Madrid vs Man City
The fans are getting ready for this huge game. The atmosphere is already building nicely in Madrid.
Pep Guardiola ready to stare down his managerial nemesis once again
As Pep Guardiola sat down to begin working on the “Johan Cruyff box” that has only further released Erling Haaland in the last few weeks, one of the Catalan’s main concerns was the equation of marrying the Norwegian’s movement with maintaining control in the Champions League. They don’t always seem to fit.
Even though he is now blessed with the best goalscorer in the world, “maintaining control in the Champions League’’ governs Guardiola’s thinking in almost everything, and has done for the last few seasons. The Catalan wouldn’t publicly admit that, of course, since he feels it feeds into an unhelpful public narrative about his “obsession” with the competition.
That is precisely how senior figures at Manchester City have privately described it, though, and some feel it goes even further. They don’t just think Guardiola wants a third Champions League. They believe he wants the record for the most in history, as should befit someone viewed as perhaps the greatest coach of all time. There is also how much emotional energy he has put in, too. You only have to watch the footage of him theatrically crumpling to the ground as Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior tears down the wing after one minor slip in last season’s semi-final.
Pep Guardiola ready to stare down his managerial nemesis once again
Carlo Ancelotti stands in the Man City manager’s way as he continue his Champions League ‘obsession’
