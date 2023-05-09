✕ Close Guardiola: 'We have Haaland" as UCL semi-final versus Real Madrid looms

Real Madrid host the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Manchester City as they continue to chase another European trophy.

Having lost the La Liga title to Barcelona, Carlo Ancelotti’s side are targeting European glory to ensure their season ends on a high but they will face tough competition against Manchester City. Los Blancos have already progressed beyond two English clubs in the knockout rounds, beating Liverpool and Chelsea, and are looking to claim a third Premier League scalp on their way to the final.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are in outstanding form and desperately covet the continental crown that has so far eluded them. Pep Guardiola’s men are still on the hunt for a potential treble (Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup) this season. To get to the Istanbul final, though, they will have to get past the defending champions, with Carlo Ancelotti’s serial winners back in the last four and likely to provide a stern test.

Follow all the action as Real Madrid host Manchester City in the Champions League semi-finals: